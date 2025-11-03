The Tab

The Girls Bathroom podcast hosts face backlash on ‘out of touch’ prices for new brand, Rooms

The collection includes a £110 robe, £60 candle and £45 slippers

Francesca Eke | Trends

The Girls Bathroom co-hosts Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo are under fire after unveiling their new lifestyle brand, Rooms.

The collection, which includes a £110 robe, £60 candle and £45 slippers, has sparked backlash from fans who’ve called the prices “crazy” and “out of touch.”

Some viewers have defended the price points of the items, breaking down production costs and the raw materials.

In a YouTube video posted yesterday, Sophia and Cinzia said they were “really nervous for the launch”, which included a candle which can also be used for a trinket tray and slippers with removable charm.

Sophia said: “It’s a new chapter”, whilst Cinzia explained: “It’s very nerve wracking because it’s just very scary and we understand the pressure of it and we want you guys – we want you to be happy. We’re making this for you guys and we want you to enjoy the products as much as we do.”

via YouTube

The price points have become a subject of discussion online, as both co-hosts each have a strong following of over half a million on Instagram. Whilst many have defended the price of the items, other followers explained how they “wish I could buy this and support you” but are unable to afford them due to unpaid maternity leave or conversion and postage rates.

The merch collection dropped yesterday after promotion from Sophia and Cinzia on The Girls Bathroom, with some viewers surprised that the items did not immediately sell out, unlike Molly Mae’s first drop of Maebe. TikTok user, @lozmou5, wrote: “Lowkey hope they don’t sell out – if they do then I know somethings gone wrong.”

@thespoileddaughter_

sorry but like 😭 also yes I’m eating a bowl of smashed avo #sophiaandcinzia #rooms #candle #homedecor #thegirlsbathroom

♬ original sound – michelle

Sporting a pastel theme, the items have been compared to those from “Primark Home”, with some questioning the candle price against its ingredients. Some compared the designs to other brads on the market and drew similarities, with one simply writing: “Oh my god I thought this was satire for a second.”

One comment on the Instagram account called for acknowledgement from the pair regarding the prices, especially to the community of listeners which pay for exclusive podcast episodes through Patreon: “Acknowledgement of how much you have upset the fan base especially us Patreon girlies would be nice.”

Others claimed it was Sophia and Cinzia’s growing success which contributed to the item prices. Some users asked them whether they thought these prices were inclusive of younger audiences which they appeal to: “They should ask themselves… would I have been able to afford this when I was a teenager? (AKA their target audience).”

Another commented: “They’re really rich now and out of touch.”

Content creator Victoria Underwood shared her opinion on the merch created by The Girls Bathroom hosts, where she defended the pricing and asked viewers to provide links to items which they claim to be cheaper than the pair’s new drop in order to compare the raw materials.

@victoriaxunderwood

How much does it actually cost to produce a robe… more than you think! @fromrooms @sophiatuxford @Cinzia @Madeleine White Fedyk @Odd Muse London #femalefounders #sophiaandcinzia #influencerculture

♬ original sound – Victoria Underwood

“I think the main reason that people are so upset about the pricing is that they don’t understand how much it costs to manufacture these items.

“I kind of feel like you can’t win in this day and age, especially if you’re a woman and especially if you’re an influencer. Looking at the materials they’ve used, this is a really, really, really high quality garment.”

Many people agreed with Victoria in the comments, with one user Kaitlyn writing:  “Yeah I agree. Like if the fabric and construction matches the price then fair! Contrastingly, when maebe came out, wasn’t the scandal that the materials were absolutely rubbish but the price was high end?

“I don’t think that’s the case with this launch? Like you say premium materials and manufacturing and exclusivity = higher end prices? If they used polyester and charged £40 people would still be mad.”

Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo have been contacted for comment. 
Featured image via YouTube
