Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

2 hours ago

After the viral Ghostface trend and builder pranks, a new AI dog trend has emerged where everyone is surrounding themselves with puppies, and it’s literally so cute. It’s all over Instagram and TikTok right now, and if you want to give it a go, here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how to do it.

This adorable AI dog trend is all over TikTok and Instagram right now

The AI dog trend makes it look like you’ve got an entire litter of tiny puppies surrounding your feet, or some people are doing it with fully grown dogs. So adorable!

You take a picture of yourself, usually standing or sitting down outside somewhere with a pretty and aesthetic background, and add eight or more dogs surrounding you.

People are doing it with adorable litters of tiny Golden Retriever puppies, huge Dalmatians, tiny Pomeranians and excitable Cockapoos. In most of the viral pics, the dogs are walking around your feet or climbing over your lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA KALYNYCH (@laurakalynych)

Here’s how to do the AI dog trend and have puppies surrounding you

The trend is really easy to do, and only takes a few minutes.

First, you need to go to Google’s AI chatbot Gemini. You can do this online or download the app. Then, upload a photo of yourself from you camera roll. The clearer it is, the more realistic the picture will look. In the box, type a prompt like this: Add eight realistic Golden Retriever puppies into this photo. There should be six playing on the floor around my feet and two of them climbing over my lap. Make sure to keep the original photo the same. You can change the prompt to different breeds or positions. Then, press send and wait for Gemini to generate your image and upload it to Instagram or TikTok.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by:@jarinpat and @solvargas__/Instagram