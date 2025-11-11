The Tab

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Literally obsessed

Ellissa Bain | Trends

After the viral Ghostface trend and builder pranks, a new AI dog trend has emerged where everyone is surrounding themselves with puppies, and it’s literally so cute. It’s all over Instagram and TikTok right now, and if you want to give it a go, here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how to do it.

This adorable AI dog trend is all over TikTok and Instagram right now

The AI dog trend makes it look like you’ve got an entire litter of tiny puppies surrounding your feet, or some people are doing it with fully grown dogs. So adorable!

You take a picture of yourself, usually standing or sitting down outside somewhere with a pretty and aesthetic background, and add eight or more dogs surrounding you.

People are doing it with adorable litters of tiny Golden Retriever puppies, huge Dalmatians, tiny Pomeranians and excitable Cockapoos. In most of the viral pics, the dogs are walking around your feet or climbing over your lap.

Here’s how to do the AI dog trend and have puppies surrounding you

The trend is really easy to do, and only takes a few minutes.

  1. First, you need to go to Google’s AI chatbot Gemini. You can do this online or download the app.
  2. Then, upload a photo of yourself from you camera roll. The clearer it is, the more realistic the picture will look.
  3. In the box, type a prompt like this: Add eight realistic Golden Retriever puppies into this photo. There should be six playing on the floor around my feet and two of them climbing over my lap. Make sure to keep the original photo the same.
  4. You can change the prompt to different breeds or positions. Then, press send and wait for Gemini to generate your image and upload it to Instagram or TikTok.

Featured image by:@jarinpat and @solvargas__/Instagram   

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment

‘She’s so miserable’: Bre brutally rips into Chrishell after announcing she’s quit Selling Sunset

Hayley Soen

‘Irrelevant to my life’

