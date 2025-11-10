Um, is Starbucks releasing more of the viral bear cups after they sold out?!

2 hours ago

After Starbucks’ viral bear cup sold out in just hours, everyone wants to know if the coffee chain is going to be restocking them this festive season.

The adorable Bearista Cold Cup is part of Starbucks’ new Christmas collection in the US, a cute glass in the shape of a teddy bear, complete with a green hat and straw.

“From cold brew to an iced matcha latte, your drinks have never looked cuter. The Starbucks Bearista glass cold cup brings instant joy to every sip,” the Starbucks description says.

Everyone went totally crazy for the merch after it was released last week and videos show people literally fighting to try and get their hands on one in Starbucks stores.

However, loads of people didn’t manage to get one, and the $43.95 cups are already re-selling for a ridiculous $400 on eBay – so are they releasing more?

Is Starbucks releasing more of those super cute bear cups?!

Sadly not. Starbucks told The Tab the Bearista Cold Cup is completely sold out, and there are no plans to restock it right now.

“This year we are leaning into the nostalgia of Starbucks holidays from our customers’ favourite seasonal beverages to iconic holiday cups, to shelves stocked with Christmas Blend and premium merchandise, including the popular glass Bearista cup,” they said in a statement to The Tab.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast. We know it’s disappointing to fans and we’re sorry if they missed out. We appreciate our customers’ understanding. We have more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season.”

So, there will be more releases of new Christmas cups and merch throughout the festive season, but the teddy bear cups are officially 100 per cent sold out.

Other festive cups that are available right now include a White Ribbon Tumbler, Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler, Holiday Puppy Tumbler and Gingerbread Travel Mug.

The coffee chain has also just dropped an adorable new Hello Kitty range, featuring three super cute cups and a Hello Kitty plushy wearing a Starbucks apron.

Featured image by: TikTok and Starbucks