The Tab

Um, is Starbucks releasing more of the viral bear cups after they sold out?!

I need a restock NOW

Ellissa Bain | Trends

After Starbucks’ viral bear cup sold out in just hours, everyone wants to know if the coffee chain is going to be restocking them this festive season.

The adorable Bearista Cold Cup is part of Starbucks’ new Christmas collection in the US, a cute glass in the shape of a teddy bear, complete with a green hat and straw.

“From cold brew to an iced matcha latte, your drinks have never looked cuter.  The Starbucks Bearista glass cold cup brings instant joy to every sip,” the Starbucks description says.

Everyone went totally crazy for the merch after it was released last week and videos show people literally fighting to try and get their hands on one in Starbucks stores.

However, loads of people didn’t manage to get one, and the $43.95 cups are already re-selling for a ridiculous $400 on eBay – so are they releasing more?

Credit: Starbucks

Is Starbucks releasing more of those super cute bear cups?!

Sadly not. Starbucks told The Tab the Bearista Cold Cup is completely sold out, and there are no plans to restock it right now.

“This year we are leaning into the nostalgia of Starbucks holidays from our customers’ favourite seasonal beverages to iconic holiday cups, to shelves stocked with Christmas Blend and premium merchandise, including the popular glass Bearista cup,” they said in a statement to The Tab.

Most Read

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast. We know it’s disappointing to fans and we’re sorry if they missed out. We appreciate our customers’ understanding. We have more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season.”

So, there will be more releases of new Christmas cups and merch throughout the festive season, but the teddy bear cups are officially 100 per cent sold out.

Credit: Starbucks

Other festive cups that are available right now include a White Ribbon Tumbler, Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler, Holiday Puppy Tumbler and Gingerbread Travel Mug.

The coffee chain has also just dropped an adorable new Hello Kitty range, featuring three super cute cups and a Hello Kitty plushy wearing a Starbucks apron.

Credit: Starbucks

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by: TikTok and Starbucks 

More on: Food Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Church

Churches respond as influencer exposes them for ignoring desperate mother in 43-part series

Everyone’s freaking out over Starbucks’ new bear cup, but can you get it in the UK?!

Influencers fuming after being kicked out of viral food market for filming TikTok reviews

Latest

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that