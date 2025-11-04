The Tab

Influencers fuming after being kicked out of viral food market for filming TikTok reviews

They’re not happy

Hebe Hancock | Trends

One of the UK’s oldest and most famous food markets is telling influencers to stop filming without permission, and it’s already caused some viral drama.

Borough Market in London, known for its artisan stalls and long queues for viral foods, has started asking social media creators to apply for filming permission before they record. The rule aims to cut down on disruption for traders and visitors, but not everyone’s taking it well.

Credit: Unsplash/Cody Martin

Gerry del Guercio, who runs the popular Instagram account Bite Twice with his friend Paul Delany, was kicked out of the market mid-review. The pair had been filming a video about a £9 apple crumble from Humble Crumble — which Gerry described as “slightly better than what I got at primary school” — when they were stopped by security and told to leave.

Sharing the moment with his 200,000 followers, Gerry said: “We get kicked out of Borough Market whilst reviewing the ridiculously overhyped £9 viral ‘Humble Crumble’.”

Speaking to The Times, he argued that social media has been key to the market’s modern success: “The modern concept of Borough Market now exists because of social media. It needs it. The whole not-recording thing is ridiculous — we’re just two guys with camera phones.”

Other creators say they’ve faced the same issue in recent weeks, with the market tightening up on those who film without official approval. A YouTube couple called We Get Around Travel said they were “shocked” to be asked to stop filming before even trying one of the market’s viral sandwiches. Food reviewer EatingwithTanyaa also called the policy “ridiculous”, saying it could “limit opportunities for small businesses in the market”.

Credit: Unsplash/Bruno Martins

A spokesperson for Borough Market told The Standard that filming rules were designed to prevent congestion and keep things running smoothly: “Our filming policy is designed to ensure that activity doesn’t cause disruption to stallholders or visitors… occasionally we ask reviewers to stop filming if they’re causing congestion or haven’t got the relevant permission.”

The market’s policy requires anyone filming professionally — which includes social media creators — to apply online for permission. Those approved receive an email confirmation to show security staff. Filming is also banned entirely at weekends, when the market is busiest.

The market, which has existed in some form since the 12th century, says it is now reviewing its filming policy after the backlash.

