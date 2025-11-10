Churches respond as influencer exposes them for ignoring desperate mother in 43-part series

4 hours ago

In a 43-part saga that is taking over TikTok right now, influencer Nikalie Monroe exposed over 30 religious groups for ignoring the pleas of a fictional, desperate mother. Though there has been some light at the end of the tunnel, with some churches and mosques offering their assistance, the vast majority of groups refused and got called out as a result.

Some churches have even since responded, and it’s getting messier and messier by the day. Here’s the whole series, explained.

Nikalie Monroe started her church series in October

On Halloween, TikToker Nikalie Monroe started a series that would soon garner millions upon millions of views. She started with East Somerset Baptist Church in Kentucky with a simple premise: Pretend to be a desperate mother seeking formula for her baby.

Recording the phone calls for TikTok, Nikalie took on the role of a mother. She claimed to have run out of baby food and didn’t have the funds to purchase any. To really hammer home her point, she sometimes played an audio clip of a baby crying in the background.

Though her explanations differed from video to video, some very much dependent on what the person on the phone said, more often than not the answer was no. Again, reasons differed greatly, but some included:

We stopped doing that

You don’t know anyone at the church

You don’t attend the church

We don’t have any

We’re a church for old people

Just straight up “no”

You need to contact the local government

You need to go to the store for that

There have now been 43 parts in the series, with 10 offering to help and 33 rejecting her pleas. The first institutions to help were Islamic centres and mosques.

Some churches have since responded, and they’re not happy

Following the social experiment, which doesn’t look to be cooling down any time soon, some churches and other religious properties have issued responses.

One pastor, who was from Baton Rouge, spoke about the Nikalie Monroe experiment in his sermon. He cited numerous times in the past that he’d helped people in need, but “rebuked” Nikalie’s phone call while calling it a “dirty deed.” He also said the TikToker was an “evil” witch who would be “dealt with swiftly” if she ever went to his church.

Another pastor spoke for 20 minutes about the social experiment, according to a woman who attended the service. He spoke at length about their other charitable works before calling Nikalie a woman who is “folly, seductive and knowing nothing.” He also managed to call her a “woke liberal.”

Someone else, it’s unclear whether he was the leader of the church, argued that it’s not “my obligation” to help people.

This saga is still very much ongoing, so stay tuned.

Featured image credit: Nikalie Monroe/TikTok