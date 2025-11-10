The Tab
Churches respond as influencer exposes them for ignoring desperate mother in 43-part series

One pastor called her an evil witch

In a 43-part saga that is taking over TikTok right now, influencer Nikalie Monroe exposed over 30 religious groups for ignoring the pleas of a fictional, desperate mother. Though there has been some light at the end of the tunnel, with some churches and mosques offering their assistance, the vast majority of groups refused and got called out as a result.

Some churches have even since responded, and it’s getting messier and messier by the day. Here’s the whole series, explained.

Nikalie Monroe started her church series in October

@nikalie.monroe

First Baptist Church in Dallas TX would not help feed a starving baby and hung up on me. #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #testingyourchurch #church #faith #religion #baby #hungrybabytest #viral #trending #tiktok #capcut #duet #nikaliemonroe #testingyourfaith #community #testingyourheart #churchtiktok #viralvideo

♬ original sound – Nikalie 🌈 – Nikalie 🌈

On Halloween, TikToker Nikalie Monroe started a series that would soon garner millions upon millions of views. She started with East Somerset Baptist Church in Kentucky with a simple premise: Pretend to be a desperate mother seeking formula for her baby.

Recording the phone calls for TikTok, Nikalie took on the role of a mother. She claimed to have run out of baby food and didn’t have the funds to purchase any. To really hammer home her point, she sometimes played an audio clip of a baby crying in the background.

@nikalie.monroe

Knoxville First Church of God Knoxville TN would not help feed a starving baby 😭#fyp #church #churchtiktok #religion #faith #community #humanity #baby #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryou #foryoupage #viral #viralvideo #trending #duet #capcut #testingyourfaith #testingyourheart #nikaliemonroe

♬ original sound – Nikalie 🌈 – Nikalie 🌈

Though her explanations differed from video to video, some very much dependent on what the person on the phone said, more often than not the answer was no. Again, reasons differed greatly, but some included:

  • We stopped doing that
  • You don’t know anyone at the church
  • You don’t attend the church
  • We don’t have any
  • We’re a church for old people
  • Just straight up “no”
  • You need to contact the local government
  • You need to go to the store for that

There have now been 43 parts in the series, with 10 offering to help and 33 rejecting her pleas. The first institutions to help were Islamic centres and mosques.

Some churches have since responded, and they’re not happy

@cait_apologist

Pastor Raymond W. Johnson from Christian Center Baton Rouge LA that would not help feed a hungry baby in response to @Nikalie 🌈 #fyp #viral #trending #nikaliemonroe #hungrybabytest

♬ original sound – cait_apologist

Following the social experiment, which doesn’t look to be cooling down any time soon, some churches and other religious properties have issued responses.

One pastor, who was from Baton Rouge, spoke about the Nikalie Monroe experiment in his sermon. He cited numerous times in the past that he’d helped people in need, but “rebuked” Nikalie’s phone call while calling it a “dirty deed.” He also said the TikToker was an “evil” witch who would be “dealt with swiftly” if she ever went to his church.

@bringjessthehorizonn

GBC responded to their failed social experiment in this mornings service. and The AUDACITY. TAX. THEM. @sharonsweethomeblues @Nikalie 🌈 #update #church #socialexperiment #baby #baptist

♬ original sound – Jess Dennison

Another pastor spoke for 20 minutes about the social experiment, according to a woman who attended the service. He spoke at length about their other charitable works before calling Nikalie a woman who is “folly, seductive and knowing nothing.” He also managed to call her a “woke liberal.”

Someone else, it’s unclear whether he was the leader of the church, argued that it’s not “my obligation” to help people.

This saga is still very much ongoing, so stay tuned.

Featured image credit: Nikalie Monroe/TikTok

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details on exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that

Sydney Sweeney responds after her new movie becomes one of the biggest flops ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

Christy, released in the midst of major controversy, officially has one of the worst box office openings in history

