‘Help me’: YouTuber WoahVicky’s creepy livestreams are raising concern for her safety

I’m actually so worried

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

YouTuber WoahVicky was popular in the mid-2010s for her viral trolling videos and livestreams. She’s fallen off in the past few years after taking a step back from content creation, but her latest streams have people extremely worried for her safety.

WoahVicky, real name Victoria Rose Waldrip, first went viral around 2017 after doing a DNA test and apparently finding out she is 25% black. She’s been associated with other influencers, such as Bhad Bhabie and Lil Tay.

Recently, the 25-year-old has been doing regular livestreams in Brazil that get around 5k views each. These streams are relatively uneventful, but the titles have been creeping people out. Since 10th October, Vicky has done 21 livestreams all titled “Help Me I’m In Brazil Danger”.

TikToker @Julswarehamxo brought attention to these concerning livestreams in a video that now has over one million views.

@julswarehamxo

Is Woah Vicky in Danger? Part 1 #woahvicky #truecrime #investigation #mystery #crimetok

♬ original sound – 𝕵𝖚𝖑𝖘✮⋆˙

“Something is very wrong, and we need to take it seriously,” she said. “And I know a lot of people think she’s faking and don’t take it seriously because of her problematic past, but the more I look into her story, the stranger it gets.”

Jules also shared a stream clip she recorded, where someone commented, “touch your hair if you’re not okay”, and then Vicky appears immediately touch her hair.

The comments are full of debates over whether the influencer has been trafficked and is crying for help from her audience.

“She was just on live and had new bruises again,” one comment said.

“Poor girl, I hope she gets out of that situation,” said another.

These concerns are happening after Vicky was involved in another trafficking scandal around this time last year.  Someone from her X account said: “I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1 million for her release.”

The post went viral and immediately caused a lot of worry for Vicky, but she has since come forward and claimed to have faked her own kidnapping.

“I was just bored and having fun, just getting a laugh, I kind of got carried away with the joke,” she said at the time.

WoahVicky has been approached for comment.

Featured image via Instagram/TikTok

celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

