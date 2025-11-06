‘Help me’: YouTuber WoahVicky’s creepy livestreams are raising concern for her safety

2 hours ago

YouTuber WoahVicky was popular in the mid-2010s for her viral trolling videos and livestreams. She’s fallen off in the past few years after taking a step back from content creation, but her latest streams have people extremely worried for her safety.

WoahVicky, real name Victoria Rose Waldrip, first went viral around 2017 after doing a DNA test and apparently finding out she is 25% black. She’s been associated with other influencers, such as Bhad Bhabie and Lil Tay.

Out in Brazil with the YNS 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/zDxzs65Tk8 — Victoria Rose (@woahhvickyyy) October 20, 2025

Recently, the 25-year-old has been doing regular livestreams in Brazil that get around 5k views each. These streams are relatively uneventful, but the titles have been creeping people out. Since 10th October, Vicky has done 21 livestreams all titled “Help Me I’m In Brazil Danger”.

TikToker @Julswarehamxo brought attention to these concerning livestreams in a video that now has over one million views.

“Something is very wrong, and we need to take it seriously,” she said. “And I know a lot of people think she’s faking and don’t take it seriously because of her problematic past, but the more I look into her story, the stranger it gets.”

Jules also shared a stream clip she recorded, where someone commented, “touch your hair if you’re not okay”, and then Vicky appears immediately touch her hair.

The comments are full of debates over whether the influencer has been trafficked and is crying for help from her audience.

“She was just on live and had new bruises again,” one comment said.

“Poor girl, I hope she gets out of that situation,” said another.

These concerns are happening after Vicky was involved in another trafficking scandal around this time last year. Someone from her X account said: “I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1 million for her release.”

The post went viral and immediately caused a lot of worry for Vicky, but she has since come forward and claimed to have faked her own kidnapping.

“I was just bored and having fun, just getting a laugh, I kind of got carried away with the joke,” she said at the time.

WoahVicky has been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram/TikTok