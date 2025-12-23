The Tab

Glasgow students share their most unhinged flatmate horror stories

Honestly, we’re worried for you all

Nina Atkinson | Features

Uni brochures love to sell the dream of moving in with strangers, making life-long friends, and living in your own little Friends-style sitcom. The reality for many Glasgow students, however, looks more like a psychological thriller.

We asked students across the city to share their worst flatmate experiences — expecting mouldy fridges and the odd passive-aggressive note. Instead, we were sent stories so unsettling they raised serious concerns about hygiene, safety and basic human behaviour.

From bizarre late-night antics to flatmate behaviour that genuinely belongs on a watchlist, here are the stories that left us wondering how some of you are still alive.

“Flatmate made a sign saying, ‘I watch you’ and stuck it opposite my friend’s room.”

An immediate red flag. Several students told The Tab Glasgow they felt unsafe in their own flats due to unsettling behaviour from people they barely knew — raising questions about how student accommodation handles disputes like this.

“My flatmate would shriek and giggle LOUDLY to himself at 3am”

While noisy flatmates are nothing new, multiple students reported persistent late-night disturbances that went far beyond the usual pre-deadline breakdown.

At least he’s entertaining his demons. Someone has to.

“He had play sword fights with his friends in front of our flat”

Less alarming, perhaps, but still part of a wider theme: wildly different expectations of shared living — especially in first year.

Uni brings out all sorts of weird and wonderful hobbies. I just hope you didn’t have to sidestep a full medieval battle on your way to a 9am.

“Guy left dirty dishes so we had to put them in a bag and hang them around his door handle”

This is the kind of petty justice I fully support. Extreme problems, extreme solutions.

“Flatmate made literal life-size cardboard humans in his room which he spoke to”

Students living in shared accommodation said strange behaviour often escalated over time, leaving others feeling uncomfortable but unsure how to raise concerns.

Everyone has their little quirks, but I would absolutely be keeping a heavy piece of furniture against my bedroom door at night.

And if the watch-list worthy behaviour wasn’t enough, there are genuine crimes against hygiene going on in some Glasgow flats.

“Left a tub of mince out for two weeks”

Students described food being left to rot for weeks, creating serious health risks in shared kitchens.

I feel sick just thinking this. That is no longer a food product, it’s now a biological weapon. I hope you got revenge.

“Housemate didn’t want to do his dishes so he just threw them in the bin”

Several students said basic household tasks became constant sources of conflict, with some admitting they avoided communal spaces altogether.

People simply do not know how to wash a plate. Petition for mandatory dishwashing lessons before coming to uni, please and thank you.

And there you have it: the crème de la cursed. If your own flatmates now seem painfully normal after reading this, go thank them immediately. To the less lucky among us, stay strong, stay sane, and keep your bedroom door locked.

Featured image credit via Unsplash.

