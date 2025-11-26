Glasgow Flatmas has begun, so here’s exactly how students are celebrating

3 hours ago

It’s official: Flatmas season has started, and students across Glasgow are already whipping out the fairy lights, Poundland baubles and questionably sticky tinsel they’ve had stuffed in a drawer since last December. And with the annual transformation of student flats into low-budget Winter Wonderlands comes the first big debate of the season: When is it socially acceptable to start drinking mulled wine?

Because while shops might wait until 1st December to start blasting Fairytale of New York, students do not. All across the West End and city centre, you can already smell that distinct mixture of cinnamon, cloves, red wine and someone’s flatmate burning toast at 2pm.

The earliest reported sightings

The Glasgow Tab spoke to several students who admitted that Flatmas preparations have been underway since Halloween ended. One third year economics student confessed: “We had mulled wine at pres on the 3rd of November. No one questioned it. It felt right.”

Another student said their flat cracked open the first bottle while “still hungover from the Halloween Hive night,” which we’re honestly choosing not to think too hard about.

So, is there a correct date?

According to absolutely no scientific authority whatsoever, the acceptable window for mulled wine consumption stretches from “first frost” to “exam season panic”, which conveniently covers the entirety of November and December.

But unofficial campus rules seem to place the earliest acceptable date as when Starbucks brings back the red cups, whenever someone in the flat says “I’m cold” in a dramatic tone, or the moment you buy your first tinsel garland from Flying Tiger.

By those standards? We’re already in the danger zone.

The pres drink of the season

Whether you’re hosting a £4.99 Lidl-mulled-wine-and-mystery-nibbles pres, or you’re the type to “make your own” and force your flatmates to pretend it isn’t just warm Ribena with spices, mulled wine has become the defining drink of early Flatmas culture.

One student declared: “It’s festive, it’s cosy, and it gets you drunker than you think. What more do you want?”

To which I say, fair point.

So…how early is too early?

After extensive research (talking to six people in the Library Café line and overhearing a conversation on the subway), the verdict is clear: There is no such thing as “too early” for mulled wine in Glasgow.

If your flat is cold, you’re stressed about deadlines, or you’ve already given up on cooking proper meals — congratulations, it’s time.

Flatmas is officially underway

With advent calendars already selling out in Tesco Express and group chats organising Secret Santa two weeks too early, the festive chaos has begun.

So whether you’re drinking mulled wine at pres, in your pyjamas, or at 11am because your heating has broken again, we wish you a very warm (literally) Flatmas.

Just remember: Moderation is key — especially if you’re planning a 9am lecture the next day. But let’s be honest… you probably won’t go anyway.