The Tab

Glasgow Flatmas has begun, so here’s exactly how students are celebrating

How early is too early to start drinking mulled wine?

Hannah Gross | Guides

It’s official: Flatmas season has started, and students across Glasgow are already whipping out the fairy lights, Poundland baubles and questionably sticky tinsel they’ve had stuffed in a drawer since last December. And with the annual transformation of student flats into low-budget Winter Wonderlands comes the first big debate of the season: When is it socially acceptable to start drinking mulled wine?

Because while shops might wait until 1st December to start blasting Fairytale of New York, students do not. All across the West End and city centre, you can already smell that distinct mixture of cinnamon, cloves, red wine and someone’s flatmate burning toast at 2pm.

The earliest reported sightings

The Glasgow Tab spoke to several students who admitted that Flatmas preparations have been underway since Halloween ended. One third year economics student confessed: “We had mulled wine at pres on the 3rd of November. No one questioned it. It felt right.”

Another student said their flat cracked open the first bottle while “still hungover from the Halloween Hive night,” which we’re honestly choosing not to think too hard about.

So, is there a correct date?

According to absolutely no scientific authority whatsoever, the acceptable window for mulled wine consumption stretches from “first frost” to “exam season panic”, which conveniently covers the entirety of November and December.

But unofficial campus rules seem to place the earliest acceptable date as when Starbucks brings back the red cups, whenever someone in the flat says “I’m cold” in a dramatic tone, or the moment you buy your first tinsel garland from Flying Tiger.

By those standards? We’re already in the danger zone.

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

The pres drink of the season

Whether you’re hosting a £4.99 Lidl-mulled-wine-and-mystery-nibbles pres, or you’re the type to “make your own” and force your flatmates to pretend it isn’t just warm Ribena with spices, mulled wine has become the defining drink of early Flatmas culture.

One student declared: “It’s festive, it’s cosy, and it gets you drunker than you think. What more do you want?”

To which I say, fair point.

So…how early is too early?

After extensive research (talking to six people in the Library Café line and overhearing a conversation on the subway), the verdict is clear: There is no such thing as “too early” for mulled wine in Glasgow.

If your flat is cold, you’re stressed about deadlines, or you’ve already given up on cooking proper meals — congratulations, it’s time.

Flatmas is officially underway

With advent calendars already selling out in Tesco Express and group chats organising Secret Santa two weeks too early, the festive chaos has begun.

So whether you’re drinking mulled wine at pres, in your pyjamas, or at 11am because your heating has broken again, we wish you a very warm (literally) Flatmas.

Just remember: Moderation is key — especially if you’re planning a 9am lecture the next day. But let’s be honest… you probably won’t go anyway.

Hannah Gross | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

We went to Glasgow Fight Night: Here’s your ultimate rundown of the big event

Here’s your ultimate, student-approved guide to the best places to cry on Glasgow’s campus

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Latest

Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Ailsa Nuttall

Proof that your favourite club song says more about you then you think

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Ailsa Nuttall

Proof that your favourite club song says more about you then you think

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real