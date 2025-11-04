The Tab
PEOPLE has crowned the sexiest TikToker of 2025, so meet ‘greenest of green flags’ Henry Smith

Ummm, who is this man?

Kieran Galpin | Trends

PEOPLE has crowned Jonathan Bailey as the sexiest man alive for 2025, but the publication also revealed winners for some of the most niche categories you’ve ever heard of.

November is looking pretty darn sexy now that Jonathan Bailey has been crowned, but he wasn’t the only person winning big during the annual event. David Beckham won sexiest football club owner, Michael Vartan won sexiest Drew Barrymore co-star, and Dylan Efron won sexiest tattoos.

Henry Smith was the content creator who was crowned the sexiest TikToker alive, but in the words of Keke Palmer, “I don’t know who this man is. Sorry to this man.”

Let’s change that.

Who is TikTok’s Henry Smith?

With over 700k followers on TikTok, much of Henry Smith’s content is vlog-style videos about fashion, food, self-care, and a refreshing take on masculinity – hence why one person on the app called him the “greenest of green flags.” Henry is instantly recognisable thanks to his unique username, @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr, and a huge part of his platform is showing that it’s “cool to care” about other people.

Outside of content creation, Henry worked for the city of San Jose after graduating from Stanford with a certificate in energy innovation and emerging technologies. A large portion of his professional work has been in the environment sector, and according to his LinkedIn, he now works for EDF Power Solutions North America as a community engagement manager.

He’s currently single by the looks of his Instagram. He’s getting sexier and sexier by the minute.

What did Henry Smith say about winning?

@henryhenryhenryhenryhenr

lucky boy syndrome!! I love you guys thank you so much truly 💌 @People Magazine

♬ original sound – HENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRY

As was the case with all of the categories, everyday people voted for the sexiest TikToker alive. Considering the sheer amount of thirst-inducing man meat on the app, the selection was arguably a little disappointing. It was between Henry, Giovanni Luciano, Eric Sedeno, and Bradley Jimenez.

“Probably won’t shut up about this ever,” he wrote on Instagram after learning of his victory.

In a TikTok about his historic win, he confessed that he was going to go “skip down my street or something.”

I didn’t have a single idea who Henry was before the win – neither did half of Twitter – but I can see why he was voted sexiest TikToker alive. We love an unproblematic king.

Featured image credit: Henry Smith/Instagram

Kieran Galpin | Trends
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

