PEOPLE has crowned the sexiest TikToker of 2025, so meet ‘greenest of green flags’ Henry Smith

PEOPLE has crowned Jonathan Bailey as the sexiest man alive for 2025, but the publication also revealed winners for some of the most niche categories you’ve ever heard of.

November is looking pretty darn sexy now that Jonathan Bailey has been crowned, but he wasn’t the only person winning big during the annual event. David Beckham won sexiest football club owner, Michael Vartan won sexiest Drew Barrymore co-star, and Dylan Efron won sexiest tattoos.

Henry Smith was the content creator who was crowned the sexiest TikToker alive, but in the words of Keke Palmer, “I don’t know who this man is. Sorry to this man.”

Let’s change that.

Who is TikTok’s Henry Smith?

With over 700k followers on TikTok, much of Henry Smith’s content is vlog-style videos about fashion, food, self-care, and a refreshing take on masculinity – hence why one person on the app called him the “greenest of green flags.” Henry is instantly recognisable thanks to his unique username, @henryhenryhenryhenryhenr, and a huge part of his platform is showing that it’s “cool to care” about other people.

Outside of content creation, Henry worked for the city of San Jose after graduating from Stanford with a certificate in energy innovation and emerging technologies. A large portion of his professional work has been in the environment sector, and according to his LinkedIn, he now works for EDF Power Solutions North America as a community engagement manager.

He’s currently single by the looks of his Instagram. He’s getting sexier and sexier by the minute.

What did Henry Smith say about winning?

@henryhenryhenryhenryhenr lucky boy syndrome!! I love you guys thank you so much truly 💌 @People Magazine ♬ original sound – HENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRY

As was the case with all of the categories, everyday people voted for the sexiest TikToker alive. Considering the sheer amount of thirst-inducing man meat on the app, the selection was arguably a little disappointing. It was between Henry, Giovanni Luciano, Eric Sedeno, and Bradley Jimenez.

“Probably won’t shut up about this ever,” he wrote on Instagram after learning of his victory.

In a TikTok about his historic win, he confessed that he was going to go “skip down my street or something.”

I didn’t have a single idea who Henry was before the win – neither did half of Twitter – but I can see why he was voted sexiest TikToker alive. We love an unproblematic king.

