Why Olivia Dean’s Instagram is pink, and if you can change the colour of your profile

If you’ve happened to click on music icon Olivia Dean’s Instagram profile recently, you will have noticed something strange. It’s pink!

Her entire profile is an adorable baby pink colour, and everyone is really jealous. So, why is it pink? And can you change the colour of your background? Here’s what’s going on.

how is her instagram pink? pic.twitter.com/iY8A7QvIOi — cupid (@ppastlife) November 3, 2025

This is why Olivia Dean’s Instagram profile is baby pink

So, Olivia’s profile is pink because she won something called Instagram’s Ring Awards 2025. The new awards scheme is designed to “celebrate those who aren’t afraid to take creative chances and do it their way,” Instagram says. Basically, people who deserve recognition for their creativity get an award.

“This award is for the creators who don’t just participate in culture – but shift it, break through whatever barrier holds them back to realise their ambitions. Because every act of creativity, big or small, can lead to something great.”

Instagram brought together a panel of judges including Pat McGrath, Marc Jacobs and its CEO Adam Mosseri and chose 25 winners. Olivia Dean is one of them, alongside professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, Japanese-American style duo Aki and Koichi and influencer and comedian Elyse Myers.

Dean was given the award for “using warmth, honesty, and intimacy to connect with her audience both onstage and online”.

As a reward for winning, every person gets to choose which colour they want their profile to be. Plus, they also get a gold ring around their Instagram story and a message that says “Rings winner 2025” in their bio.

So, can anyone change the colour of their Instagram background?

Sadly not. The ability to change the colour of your Instagram background is only for accounts who have won the Rings Awards, and everyone else has to keep it plain old white.

Instagram only lets you change your bio and profile picture, and there aren’t really any extra customisation options. The day you can change your Instagram background colour will be a great one!

Featured image by: Instagram