Okay, here’s how to use AI to guess your ethnicity and rate your attractiveness

Say what you want about the rise of AI, but nothing is more addictive than getting it to roast you and to tell you things you THINK you want to know about yourself. But then you get humbled by a robot and wish you’d never bothered. Such is my current situation when I jumped on the AI trend that tells you various stats once you upload a picture, including guessing your ethnicity and giving you a list of stats about it as well as having the audacity to rate your attractiveness. Which is as savage as it sounds, to be honest. Here’s how you can get the AI trend where it rates your attractiveness and guesses your ethnicity.

How to get AI to guess your ethnicity

Don’t ask why it’s pixellated the hell out of my picture, but to check your ethnicity you can click here and upload a photo where the AI will then guess your ethnicity from the picture. You can try it with a few different options, I did it three times and to be fair every single time it gave me similar responses so I guess it must be true. Despite the fact I’m a quarter Italian, my response told me I’m only 10 per cent from the Italian peninsula. My biggest dominator was North African, with a 45 per cent score.

I do look very mediterranean so wasn’t majorly shocked to see Iberia come in second. The website says it “Analyses the structure of the nose, eyes, jawline, and cheekbones, which can sometimes correlate with historical population groups.” It also states it “Assesses skin undertones, hair texture and colour, and eye colour patterns as visual cues linked to ancestral environments.”

You can then check how attractive you are if you’re brave and bold

The attractiveness one has the site saying “We extract your face from the photo and measure key facial metrics like symmetry, proportions, and spacing between features using proven aesthetic principles.” You get a score from one to 10, and I am honestly lowkey fuming with my 6.85. I’m at least a seven.

It recommends using a clear selfie, front facing, for the best results. You can do the AI rates your attractiveness test here.

