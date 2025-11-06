The Tab
AI rates attractiveness

Okay, here’s how to use AI to guess your ethnicity and rate your attractiveness

Getting a 6.85 attractiveness score has humbled me

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

Say what you want about the rise of AI, but nothing is more addictive than getting it to roast you and to tell you things you THINK you want to know about yourself. But then you get humbled by a robot and wish you’d never bothered. Such is my current situation when I jumped on the AI trend that tells you various stats once you upload a picture, including guessing your ethnicity and giving you a list of stats about it as well as having the audacity to rate your attractiveness. Which is as savage as it sounds, to be honest. Here’s how you can get the AI trend where it rates your attractiveness and guesses your ethnicity.

How to get AI to guess your ethnicity

Don’t ask why it’s pixellated the hell out of my picture, but to check your ethnicity you can click here and upload a photo where the AI will then guess your ethnicity from the picture. You can try it with a few different options, I did it three times and to be fair every single time it gave me similar responses so I guess it must be true. Despite the fact I’m a quarter Italian, my response told me I’m only 10 per cent from the Italian peninsula. My biggest dominator was North African,  with a 45 per cent score.

I do look very mediterranean so wasn’t majorly shocked to see Iberia come in second. The website says it “Analyses the structure of the nose, eyes, jawline, and cheekbones, which can sometimes correlate with historical population groups.” It also states it “Assesses skin undertones, hair texture and colour, and eye colour patterns as visual cues linked to ancestral environments.”

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

You can then check how attractive you are if you’re brave and bold

The attractiveness one has the site saying “We extract your face from the photo and measure key facial metrics like symmetry, proportions, and spacing between features using proven aesthetic principles.” You get a score from one to 10, and I am honestly lowkey fuming with my 6.85. I’m at least a seven.

It recommends using a clear selfie, front facing, for the best results. You can do the AI rates your attractiveness test here.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: AI Technology Viral
Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Banned Olympic hopeful whose OnlyFans ‘cost him his canoeing career’ reveals why he did it

TikTok influencer ex cheated sister clip

Influencer exposes ex who cheated with his sister, and the shocking saga has gone viral on TikTok

Latest
celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.