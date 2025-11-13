The Tab
Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

It’s actually a metaphor

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Every day, there’s a new TikTok trend – yesterday it was Bird Theory, before that Group 7, and now everyone’s talking about “the rabbit got me,” but you’re probably wondering what it actually means and why everyone’s suddenly talking about chasing rabbits instead of birds.

So, what does the ‘rabbit got me’ TikTok trend mean?

@tallulahmetcalfe3

♬ original sound – n1n4603

Basically, when someone says “the rabbit got me,” they’re talking about a big, life-changing moment that came out of nowhere. It’s a reference to Alice in Wonderland and the famous white rabbit. You know, the one who’s always running around with a pocket watch, saying “I’m late! I’m late!” and dragging Alice into a totally new world.

On TikTok, people are using the phrase to mark the moments right before something major happens in their lives. It’s often something they didn’t see coming. This could be anything from heartbreak, losing a loved one, or a tough twist of fate, to even unexpectedly positive changes that shake things up.

For example, one TikTok creator shared clips of her birthday celebration, captioned “Me before the rabbit got me.” She explained that shortly after her happy moment, her life changed dramatically due to heartbreak. Another user posted about her life a week before a big divorce, noting that although it was painful, it eventually led to growth and new opportunities.

The rabbit is actually a metaphor

@alycia.bryannn

Since everyone wants context, I had my white coat ceremony and, 48 hours later, I was involved in a car accident while driving home from school. As a result, I suffered three broken bones and a traumatic brain injury. One of the broken bones was my ulna on my dominant arm, which required surgery. Consequently, I had to medically withdraw from school just 48 hours after achieving one of my greatest accomplishments. #rabbit #allroadsleadtorome#caraccident #nurse

♬ original sound – n1n4603

The rabbit in these videos is more than just a character; it’s a metaphor for time, change, and unpredictability. According to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the white rabbit in Alice in Wonderland symbolises time and losing track of it, as well as the pressure of a fast-paced world, and on TikTok, it seems to carry the same meaning for many people.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Just like Alice’s world was turned upside down when she chased the rabbit, the trend captures the feeling of being swept into events you can’t control. Some even see it as a reminder that life moves fast, and sometimes time runs out for the people or moments we love.

In short, the “rabbit got me” trend is a way for people on TikTok to pause and reflect on life-altering moments, whether they were sad, confusing, or even a little magical. It’s part storytelling, part nostalgia, and part metaphor for just how quickly life can change.

So, the next time you see someone say “the rabbit got me,” think of it as a shorthand for “life just flipped upside down, and here’s how I survived it.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

TikTok’s horrible flip the camera trend explained, and why it’s getting so much backlash

Bird theory trend TikTok

So, what even is the ‘bird theory’ trend on TikTok? The viral test that’s taking over relationships

what is group 7 TikTok

Everyone’s suddenly in Group 7 on TikTok — here’s what it really means and how to find your group

Latest
food influencer shot police

Here’s what happened to food influencer with a million followers who was shot dead by police

Harrison Brocklehurst

Michael Duarte, known as FoodwithBearHands, was ‘waving a knife’ at police before he was killed

These surprising behind the scenes pictures show what MAFS UK 2025 was *really* like

Ellissa Bain

It’s not as it seemed

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

food influencer shot police

Here’s what happened to food influencer with a million followers who was shot dead by police

Harrison Brocklehurst

Michael Duarte, known as FoodwithBearHands, was ‘waving a knife’ at police before he was killed

These surprising behind the scenes pictures show what MAFS UK 2025 was *really* like

Ellissa Bain

It’s not as it seemed

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough