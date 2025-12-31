The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

44 mins ago

After *that* shocking story where passengers claimed a family took their dead grandmother on an EasyJet flight from Malaga to London Gatwick and pretended she was asleep, you might be wondering what the actual process of someone dying on a plane is. Sadly, it’s a lot more common than you think, and it’s a pretty chilling thought.

Mandy Smith, a former cabin crew member for Virgin Atlantic, went through the whole process with LadBible, revealing that they lay the deceased passenger across a row of seats and cover them with blankets. They also hang blankets from the overhead lockers to cordon off the area like a curtain.

“This has not happened to me, thankfully. It has happened to a friend of mine where they’ve had a passenger pass away on the flight. We used to have to put passengers in the bathrooms and then lock the bathrooms off, but because they would be seated on the toilet, as they sat there they would be stuck in that position, and they wouldn’t be able to fit in their coffin,” she explained.

“So, unfortunately, now we have to lay them across the front of the seats and put blankets over them and try and calm their loved ones down and treat them with respect and cover them with blankets. And cordon that area off with blankets tucked into the overhead lockers.”

If a passenger passes away on board, the former cabin crew said it’s the law that they must keep doing resuscitation until the person is officially deemed to be dead. “So, if it was an accident that happened on board or if they had a heart attack, we would then just keep doing CPR,” she said.

“But if it was someone who passed away from natural causes or another kind of ailment, then obviously we wouldn’t need to do anything to them. We’d need to contact the ground services and be met by an ambulance or the coroner, depending on which.” If the person died of natural causes, there wouldn’t even be an emergency landing; they’d just continue as normal.

Once the plane lands, a member of airport morgue staff will go onto the aircraft after the passengers have disembarked, Ben Vos, a mortuary coordinator at Schiphol airport in the Netherlands, told CNN. They will have a coroner with them, who will evaluate the cause of death. They then put the passenger in a body bag and remove them through a rear emergency exit behind the wings so nobody sees.

“There’s a special vehicle that comes right to the plane. We can go out of the plane and directly into the vehicle, so lots of people don’t see what we do at the airport,” he said.

The body is taken to an on-site morgue, which all airports have, through a door from the airside. It will then be transported to the necessary place. Often, it will have to be moved overseas to the person’s home country.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Canva