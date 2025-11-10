The Tab

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Even Tyla has done it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Over the weekend, people across social media have been making their profile pictures purple in solidarity with the non-profit organisation, Woman For Change. Here’s everything you need to know.

So, what do the purple profile pictures actually mean?

Women For Change is a South African-based nonprofit currently raising awareness for gender based violence or femicide. Last month, they announced a new campaign, encouraging women worldwide to take part in a global shutdown ahead of the G20 summit on November 21st.

“In just 12 months, femicide in South Africa has grown by 83.8%” they said in a viral public statement shared on Instagram. “Women For Change is urging women to stay home from work the day before the G20 summit in South Africa. Because until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress. We demand that GBV and femicide be declared a National Disaster. Not tomorrow. Not at the summit. Now.”

Lots of people on social media have supported the movement, including South African-raised singer Tyla. Though the movement started in South Africa, it has gathered global attention and support for Women For Change’s movement.

@ukthanos

❤️#fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – UK THANOS🇬🇧🇿🇦

Although it has a lot of support, the movement has been criticised by some for being “performative”, but others have quickly shut down these takes.

“I’ve changed my profile picture to show I stand in solidarity with the victims. I’ve changed it to show I am angry, and I am hurt,” one person on TikTok said. “Even if you’re not South African, please, if you stand with this movement, please just change your profile picture to purple.”

How can I change my profile picture to purple?

If you’d like to take part in the campaign, you can really easily find a plain purple background on Pinterest or Google Images. If you just want to give your normal profile picture a purple tint, you can either add a filter like Vivid on your photo gallery, or use a free photo editor to add a purple cast.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by: Canva  

More on: Instagram TikTok Trends Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Um, is Starbucks releasing more of the viral bear cups after they sold out?!

Remains of crypto millionaire and his wife found in Dubai desert after ‘sick money plot’

Shay

Shay Mitchell explains reason for ‘gross’ child skincare brand – it’s nothing to do with beauty

Latest

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that