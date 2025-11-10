Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

1 hour ago

Over the weekend, people across social media have been making their profile pictures purple in solidarity with the non-profit organisation, Woman For Change. Here’s everything you need to know.

So, what do the purple profile pictures actually mean?

Women For Change is a South African-based nonprofit currently raising awareness for gender based violence or femicide. Last month, they announced a new campaign, encouraging women worldwide to take part in a global shutdown ahead of the G20 summit on November 21st.

“In just 12 months, femicide in South Africa has grown by 83.8%” they said in a viral public statement shared on Instagram. “Women For Change is urging women to stay home from work the day before the G20 summit in South Africa. Because until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress. We demand that GBV and femicide be declared a National Disaster. Not tomorrow. Not at the summit. Now.”

Lots of people on social media have supported the movement, including South African-raised singer Tyla. Though the movement started in South Africa, it has gathered global attention and support for Women For Change’s movement.

Although it has a lot of support, the movement has been criticised by some for being “performative”, but others have quickly shut down these takes.

“I’ve changed my profile picture to show I stand in solidarity with the victims. I’ve changed it to show I am angry, and I am hurt,” one person on TikTok said. “Even if you’re not South African, please, if you stand with this movement, please just change your profile picture to purple.”

How can I change my profile picture to purple?

If you’d like to take part in the campaign, you can really easily find a plain purple background on Pinterest or Google Images. If you just want to give your normal profile picture a purple tint, you can either add a filter like Vivid on your photo gallery, or use a free photo editor to add a purple cast.