Remains of crypto millionaire and his wife found in Dubai desert after ‘sick money plot’

Their dismembered bodies were discovered in bins

Ellissa Bain | News

The dismembered dead bodies of a Russian crypto millionaire and his wife have been found in the Dubai desert after they disappeared more than a month ago.

Roman and Anna Novak were last seen by a driver in early October, who dropped them off for a meeting with what they believed was a potential investor near a lake in an area of Dubai called Hatta, close to the Oman border, local Russian news site Fontanka reports.

He was a wealthy cryptocurrency investor who founded the crypto platform Fintopio, while she worked as a TV journalist in Russia.

Roman reportedly contacted someone close to them saying they were “stuck in the mountains on the Oman border” after they went missing and said he needed $200,000 (£152,000). Their phones were tracked for Days in Hatta, Oman and Cape Town before the signals suddenly disappeared.

Bags containing their body parts were then found in bins across the Dubai desert region of Fujairah the following day, on 3rd October. Cleaners found them and immediately reported it to the police. Dubai police then tracked Range Rovers and Fords scattering the sacks containing their mutilated bodies on CCTV.

Three suspects have been detained in Russia, who allegedly lured the victims to a rented villa using a staged investment meeting, where they attacked and killed the couple after they wouldn’t hand over the password to their crypto funds. They reportedly then went to the airport and left the United Arab Emirates. Five more people are believed to have been involved.

“The investigation has established that the killers had accomplices who helped organise the abduction. They rented cars and premises where the victims were held by force,” Svetlana Petrenko, from the Russian Investigative Committee, said. “After the murder, the perpetrators disposed of the knives and the victims’ personal belongings, leaving them in different Emirates.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details on exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that

Sydney Sweeney responds after her new movie becomes one of the biggest flops ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

Christy, released in the midst of major controversy, officially has one of the worst box office openings in history

