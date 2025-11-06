Man arrested after ‘Human Barbie’ influencer is found dead with ‘suspicious’ marks on body

5 hours ago

A Brazilian influencer known online as “Human Barbie” has died aged just 31 — and police have opened a suspicious-death investigation into what really happened.

Bárbara Jankavski, who called herself “Boneca Desumana” (meaning “inhuman doll”), built a following of over 400,000 people across TikTok and Instagram for documenting her extreme transformation into a real-life Barbie. She’d undergone at least 27 cosmetic procedures — including five nose jobs, multiple liposuctions and breast and buttock augmentations — spending more than £45,000 chasing her doll-like look.

She a publicly shared her latest facelift in June, and she frequently discussed beauty standards and personal transformation on her social media accounts.

Jankavski was found dead in a townhouse in São Paulo on the 2nd November, according to CNN Brasil. A 51-year-old man reportedly told police he’d hired her for sexual services that night, and that they both took drugs before she became unresponsive. He has now been arrested in connection with the case.

He said he tried to resuscitate her for nine minutes before calling emergency services, who pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said she was found wearing only underwear, with marks all over her body and an injury near her left eye. Her death has been officially listed as “suspicious” while autopsy and toxicology tests are carried out.

People have since flooded her last Instagram post — uploaded a month before her death — with tributes and disbelief.

“I can’t believe it,” one wrote. “Rest in peace, doll.”

For years, Jankavski’s surgical transformation made her a viral figure — both idolised and criticised for taking the “plastic look” to its extreme. The cause of her sudden, mysterious death is yet to be revealed.

