The Tab

Man arrested after ‘Human Barbie’ influencer is found dead with ‘suspicious’ marks on body

The details are weird

Hebe Hancock | News

A Brazilian influencer known online as “Human Barbie” has died aged just 31 — and police have opened a suspicious-death investigation into what really happened.

Bárbara Jankavski, who called herself “Boneca Desumana” (meaning “inhuman doll”), built a following of over 400,000 people across TikTok and Instagram for documenting her extreme transformation into a real-life Barbie. She’d undergone at least 27 cosmetic procedures — including five nose jobs, multiple liposuctions and breast and buttock augmentations — spending more than £45,000 chasing her doll-like look.

She a publicly shared her latest facelift in June, and she frequently discussed beauty standards and personal transformation on her social media accounts.

Jankavski was found dead in a townhouse in São Paulo on the 2nd November, according to CNN Brasil. A 51-year-old man reportedly told police he’d hired her for sexual services that night, and that they both took drugs before she became unresponsive. He has now been arrested in connection with the case.

He said he tried to resuscitate her for nine minutes before calling emergency services, who pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said she was found wearing only underwear, with marks all over her body and an injury near her left eye. Her death has been officially listed as “suspicious” while autopsy and toxicology tests are carried out.

People have since flooded her last Instagram post — uploaded a month before her death — with tributes and disbelief.

“I can’t believe it,” one wrote. “Rest in peace, doll.”

For years, Jankavski’s surgical transformation made her a viral figure — both idolised and criticised for taking the “plastic look” to its extreme. The cause of her sudden, mysterious death is yet to be revealed.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@bonecadesumana

More on: Influencers News Viral
Hebe Hancock | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

woah vicky

‘Help me’: YouTuber WoahVicky’s creepy livestreams are raising concern for her safety

Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Influencers fuming after being kicked out of viral food market for filming TikTok reviews

Latest
Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference

Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference