Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Rebecca hasn’t been involved in much drama on MAFS UK, until now. The bride’s “ex-boyfriend” has spoken out with some very messy claims that they were still dating when she went on the show. However, a representative for Rebecca has denied this, telling The Tab they were never even in an official relationship.

Let’s start at the beginning. Gossip influencer Nia Speaks was contacted by Mark, a personal trainer who claims he was in a relationship with Rebecca for almost a year. According to him, Rebecca ghosted him to go on MAFS and got her mum to lie to him to cover her tracks.

They met through one of his personal training clients, who brought Rebecca along to a session. After they celebrated his birthday on the 30th January 2025, Mark claims she disappeared and he was unable to contact her. He claims Rebecca’s mum told him she’d gone on holiday to grieve her grandmother who’d just passed away, but he later found out she’d gone on the TV show.

Mark claims Rebecca then messaged him in April to “check in,” then met up with him once the experiment was over and told him she “still had feelings” for him.

However, Channel 4 told The Tab Bailey was aware that Rebecca went to meet Mark after the experiment. They said the groom gave her his blessing to meet him and tell him about everything that happened on MAFS UK, and they met in a coffee shop while Bailey was at her house.

They also said Rebecca never ghosted Mark, and they hadn’t been in touch for weeks before she joined MAFS. There was never a crossover between Bailey and Mark.

A representative for Rebecca told The Tab: “They were never in an official relationship, and looking at the credit at the end of the blog post to promote a business, it’s pretty obvious somebody is trying to ride off the back of her success on MAFS UK. It’s disappointing for Rebecca that someone would do that, but sadly not surprising.

“Throughout this process, Rebecca has conducted herself with integrity and kindness, qualities that unfortunately have been taken advantage of in the past. It’s disappointing to see someone spreading misinformation for potential professional gain.”

The source continued: “The timing and tone of these statements speak for themselves. Rebecca is thriving both personally and professionally, and it’s regrettable that others feel the need to insert themselves into her story now that she’s in such a positive place.

“It’s unfortunate when individuals seek to attach themselves to someone else’s success, but Rebecca’s focus remains firmly on her work and the positive direction her life is moving in.”

Speaking on Rebecca’s behalf, they added: “Rebecca wishes no ill will toward anyone involved but feels it’s important to clarify that the narrative being shared online is misleading. She continues to focus on her career, a positive personal life, and the exciting projects ahead.”

The Tab has reached out to Mark for comment.

Featured image by: Instagram