Keye doubles down on ‘entitled’ MAFS attitude, and reveals the real reason for posh temper tantrum

Reaching Julia-Ruth levels of personality switching, we watched as Keye went from Prince Charming to the evil stepmother during Monday’s episode of MAFS.

Keye and Davide have been a wholesome constant throughout MAFS season 10. As the other brides and grooms drop like flies, they’ve been a constant reminder that MAFS is not pointless; love does exist in reality TV. But much like Dave and Jamie from MAFS Australia, Davide and Keye’s relationship began to crumble during the homestays week. In what I am now referring to as cat-gate, Davide took his husband to a cat cafe.

“My idea of a surprise is going to get diamonds, or maybe a nice glass of champagne,” Keye told the camera. “Not cats.”

Things only grew insufferable from there as Keye said, “It’s a cat, it’s not a big deal,” while simultaneously making it the biggest deal you’ve ever seen. He called the moment “uncomfortable” and “overwhelming”, and yes, we’re still talking about the cat cafe.

Keye also had no love for his husband’s hometown, trumping Horsham’s Greggs for London’s Gail’s.

“This home it is very different to my big, glass, modern apartment with a wine fridge and a Thames view,” he also said. “It is slightly anxiety-inducing to see how D lives. I couldn’t live the lifestyle that I love here.”

People have ‘gone off Keye’

Keye "I needed to be somewhere comfortable so I didnt spiral'…over a fucking CAT CAFE.🤡😂#mafs #mafsuk #MarriedAtFirstSightuk davide pic.twitter.com/V9jDpCesZZ — pat (@PatelBropodcast) November 3, 2025

Though MAFS viewers are not a monolith, with some arguing that Keye was simply staying true to himself, others have branded him everything from “snobby” to “pretentious.”

“Does Keye not realise that throughout his home stay he’s down nothing but show how classist he is. He bragged about his salary to everyone when arguing with Julia-Rut,h and he’s done it again this entire episode. Entitled pr*ck, Davide deserves a lot better,” one person wrote, referencing his earlier salary claims.

Why is Keye acting so materialistic & weird all of a sudden?? This is odd… #MAFSUK — J❥ (@JaiManneh) November 3, 2025

Another person wrote: “I’ve completely gone off Keye within one episode, he was beyond pathetic! Also peeping that he’s VERY selfish, as soon as they weren’t in his area, with his people & doing something Davide wanted he caused an argument. Cat haters are such low people.”

“Also I don’t live far from Davide and it’s a fairly posh area so I don’t know why Keye was acting like he was in the slums with nothing to do. People that live in London need to get out more,” another said.

Keye explained away his behaviour on MAFS

Though some people might watch themselves on TV and reflect on what people are clearly noticing, Keye doubled down in a lengthy Instagram post.

“As fun as a bath of diamonds is, let’s have a slightly more serious chat about last night’s #MAFSUK (not my favourite tone, but here we are),” he wrote.

“If I came across as entitled, that’s okay. I’ve worked hard for everything I have, and I’m not about to apologise for enjoying the beautiful things I’ve built around me. Most of what I say is tongue in cheek and the rest… well that’s just gay sass.”

Now onto the meat of the issue: The cats. Keye claimed it was less about the furry felines and more about claustrophobia.

He explained: “Now, the cats? Honestly, the least of my problems. Being put in a small, dark space after I’d made it very clear that I’m claustrophobic wasn’t exactly my idea of fun. Small spaces and feeling trapped send me straight into panic and anxiety mode add to that a strong disliking for cats and you get, well a Keye shutting down.

“And just to sprinkle in some context… those cats were living with his ex-fiancée at the time. So, the constant mentions? Not exactly top-tier conversation material for anyone with an ounce of emotional intelligence on a ‘fun’, surprise ‘date’.”

I feel like Keye would get on really well with Georgia Toffolo, and I’ll leave it at that.

