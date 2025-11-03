Steven shares fiery screenshots ‘proving’ he wasn’t on dating app after MAFS UK revelation

13 hours ago

The MAFS UK Homestays were full of drama after Nelly’s friend outed Steven for being on the dating app Hinge, but the groom has defended himself on Instagram.

In the episode, he insisted that her friend Lucy was lying and he wasn’t using the app, and he’s now shared “evidence” that the whole thing was completely set up.

Steven went on Instagram this morning (3rd November) and posted fiery screenshots of emails he sent to Hinge in 2023 asking why his account had been banned. He then argued that during the episode, he was trying to log into his account to show that he was banned, proving the profile couldn’t belong to him.

“Now, instead of making it look like I was deleting the profile, show the ‘audience’ the actual event of me downloading the app, trying to sign into it and the message that came up, or does that not fit your narrative?” he wrote. “Let the people know, when the marriage had ended as well.”

He then made a dig at Nelly’s friend, writing: “‘Doing investigating all week’ but you didn’t know whether I was going to Manchester or not though Lucy, so how and why would you investigate all week – or was you in fact told I wasn’t going and the reasons why and decided to say I matched up with your friend that day travelling up so conveniently.”

Steven claimed his photo was “edited over someone called Steven’s verified account” on MAFS and added that if he had just set up a new account, it would have said “new here” next to his name – which “it didn’t”.

The screenshots show that Steven sent an email to Hinge in November 2023 appealing his ban, saying: “I don’t understand why I have been banned? What terms have I violated, I have verified my profile, matched with individuals and spoken to them?”

Hinge replied on the same day: “Thank you for contacting us regarding your Hinge account. Our team has reviewed your appeal request and confirmed that you are in violation of our Terms of Service and our Community Guidelines. Therefore your account will remain banned.”

The dating app doesn’t let you create a new account with the same phone number, so the only way he would have been able to make another profile is if the ban got lifted, or he got a new mobile number.

Featured image by: Channel 4