MAFS’ Julia-Ruth is STILL wearing her wedding ring as she gives update on Divarni relationship

I would have binned that ring immediately

Julia-Ruth and Divarni had a rather explosive time on MAFS UK season 10, starting strong with a solid wedding before their marriage entered the downward spiral of the century in the subsequent episodes.

The beginning of the end started on the honeymoon, but things really turned sour in the couple of episodes leading to the joint “leave” in the commitment ceremony. There were arguments over hiding intimacy from the rest of the cast, rumours of Julia-Ruth’s affection for Steven, and then a “vile” dinner party where Julia-Ruth had a sinister staring contest with nice Nelly. All that (and more) culminated in the couple leaving the experiment.

Since the show, Julia-Ruth has been answering some questions on her Instagram story. Amidst fluffier questions about skincare routines and dancing advice, she answered the question on everybody’s minds: Where does she stand with Divarni?

“Um, no, I don’t talk to Divarni,” she said, laughing. “I think we’ve had a few little communication bits, to be like ‘How are you? Are you okay?’ and then we ran into each other at this event at Thorpe Park. Just very brief. I think you can see why we’re just not each other’s people. In real life, it’s kind of the same thing as well.”

Besides that brief confrontation at the theme park, Divarni and Julia-Ruth have stayed away from one another. In fact, they don’t even follow each other’s lives on social media.

“So yeah, no, we don’t talk. We don’t even follow each other on social media. I just think it’s all done, and we’re not each other’s people. It’s okay, that happens sometimes,” she said.

Despite that, Julia-Ruth is still wearing her wedding ring – nine months after the ceremony. Yikes.

Why is Julia-Ruth still wearing her wedding ring from Divarni?

Julia-Ruth took time out of her MAFS Q&A to reveal that she was still wearing the wedding band from Divarni. She revealed this unprovoked, mind you.

“Also, I still wear my wedding ring, and I wear it on my right hand,” she said, not wanting to give people the wrong impression. “I just can’t take it off; now it feels comfortable on my right hand.”

Though she doesn’t have any latent feelings for Divarni or regrets for how the relationship went, Julia-Ruth still wears the ring because her time on MAFS was a “special memory.”

Really hammering home the “I don’t like Divarni” point, she said keeping the ring had no deeper meaning than knowing “I went through that process, which was really, really tough.”

Featured image credit: Channel 4 and Julia-Ruth/Instagram

