There’s finally a way to wrap your Strava activities – but you get roasted in the process

Kudos to whoever thought of this

Francesca Eke | Trends

Strava is a painful place to be at the best of times, known affectionately as the sportier, somehow braggier cousin of LinkedIn. Some people thrive off it – to a point where Kudos are more appealing than hot dinners.

If you’re looking for a way to become even more insufferable with your Christmas annual leave, there’s a new way to find out your Strava wrapped – but it comes at a price. Not only does the feature eat all your data and spits it out in an impressive summary, but it also heavily roasts you in the process.

Forget Spotify Wrapped, this is a niche experience that only us athletes get to enjoy and remind ourselves how much better we are than everyone else. Be warned, it sees all and will definitely call you out if the only activities you log are walks to and from Tesco Express for pasta sauce.

roast my strava

Here’s how to get your Strava Wrapped, with a little roast too

  1. Go to Roast My Strava
  2. Enter your email
  3. Once connected, the site will analyse your Strava data (runs, rides, etc)
  4. Enjoy your roast and try not to cry about it (you deserve it)

The roast is pretty accurate, so only partake if you’re comfortable hearing some hard truths. Nothing is safe – it gives you an opinion about your profile picture. After you can literally get everything wrapped now, including your Tesco shopping habits (nobody wants to see how much they’ve spent on cheese in a year), it’s worth the insults to see your literal blood, sweat and tears be summarised in a nifty little box. And I know you also care, or the Strava tax literally wouldn’t exist.

Featured image via Strava

Francesca Eke
