MAFS UK 2025 cast members who tried to defend their messy behaviour, ranked from calm to chaotic

10 hours ago

MAFS UK 2025 has been full of drama, not just on screen but behind the scenes, and while viewers have watched break-ups, arguments, and shocking dinner party moments, some cast members were quick to defend their own messy actions.

From flirting and lying to dodging accountability, here’s a ranking of the MAFS UK 2025 cast based on who defended their behaviour the most.

6. Sarah

Sarah’s defence was mostly self-reflective. She was undeniably mean towards Dean, but after leaving, she admitted she “completely lost herself during this experience.” She used it to explain, rather than excuse, her behaviour. She took responsibility while also pointing to the pressures of filming.

5. Joe

Yes, Joe was struggling with a death in the family, but the way he handled everything with Maeve was questionable. Instead of openly discussing his feelings with his wife, he spoke with Ashley. His defence of his behaviour was subtle, but it still counts.

4. Leah

Between flirting with other brides like Rebecca and Leisha and winding up Leigh, Leah openly admitted it was part of her personality. When called out, she said, “But in the same breath, some of what you see is me being a wind-up, Leigh knew this at the time. I know a lot of you get my humour.” That’s a classic “don’t blame me” moment.

3. Nelly

Nelly has constantly defended Steven’s questionable behaviour and her own choice to stay in the experiment. She repeatedly gave him chances he definitely didn’t deserve. Now, after last night’s episode, there’s hardly anything left for her to defend.

2. Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth’s behaviour with Divarni left everyone shocked. She admitted she lost sight of her intentions and seemed to hint that she stayed for screen time. But when accused of lying and leading him on, she defended herself by pointing to emotional exhaustion and alcohol. She also justified her “vile” behaviour of repeatedly choosing Steven in the game, saying, “You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t.”

1. Steven

I considered putting Julia-Ruth and Steven as joint winners, as they both dodged accountability at times. But Steven takes first place. He has consistently brushed off criticism, claiming his intentions were misunderstood rather than straight-up apologising for any questionable actions. Even after repeatedly treating Nelly poorly, people have defended him, making him the ultimate champion of self-justification.

