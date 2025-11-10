The Tab
glen powell and the university of texas at austin

Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Is there nothing he can’t do?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Glen Powell just dropped the news that he’s secretly studying for a bachelor’s degree at a major university. Wow, apparently he really can do it all.So, Glen Powell did sign up for the University of Texas back in 2008, after he finished high school. Once his acting career gained momentum, he dropped out and moved to Los Angeles. He’s now giving this another shot.

“I am enrolled at the University of Texas right now,” he told Variety, “it’s been nuts.”

He explained: “I was actually an econ major initially, and then I had to transfer so I could finish up. I transferred to radio-television-film.

“I’m finishing properly. I’m not doing the honorary degree… I’m taking six credits a semester. So, I will finish in spring 2027.

He then offered to celebrate getting his degree with his co-stars from The Running Man, Josh Brolin and Lee Pace. “I’ll throw a graduation party if you guys want to tear it up in Austin.”

Glen Powell is studying to be a bachelor of science in radio-television-film. The University of Texas’s website promises that students “will get hands-on experience with the latest technology”, and “will leave prepared to succeed in a range of careers in media and entertainment industries.” You’d think that Glen might already feel experienced and prepared for the film industry, due to being an extremely famous Hollywood star. Well, maybe he wants some vibey graduation pics for his Instagram?

The Moody College of Communication (where Glen Powell's degree is usually taught)

The Moody College of Communication (where Glen Powell’s degree is usually taught)
(Credit: Michael Barera)

Apparently Glen worked out an arrangement with the uni so he can mostly attend lectures and classes via Zoom, then only rock up at the campus in Austin two or three times per semester. He will have to do exams in-person at the uni. Wow, imagine if you sat down in an exam hall for your finals, and spotted Glen Powell at the desk next to you.

Glen must have completed quite a few modules already. If he did the whole course at the rate of six credits per semester, then to get up to the required 120 credits, his undergrad degree would take… six and a half years.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image of Glen Powell in Anybody But You via Netflix. Image of the University of Texas by Guðsþegn.

More on: Celebrity Film Glen Powell University
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Katy Perry split bandaids

The brutal lyrics of Katy Perry’s new song reveal real reason for Orlando Bloom split

Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Latest
glen powell and the university of texas at austin

Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Claudia Cox

Is there nothing he can’t do?!

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse

glen powell and the university of texas at austin

Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Claudia Cox

Is there nothing he can’t do?!

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse