Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Glen Powell just dropped the news that he’s secretly studying for a bachelor’s degree at a major university. Wow, apparently he really can do it all.So, Glen Powell did sign up for the University of Texas back in 2008, after he finished high school. Once his acting career gained momentum, he dropped out and moved to Los Angeles. He’s now giving this another shot.

“I am enrolled at the University of Texas right now,” he told Variety, “it’s been nuts.”

He explained: “I was actually an econ major initially, and then I had to transfer so I could finish up. I transferred to radio-television-film.

“I’m finishing properly. I’m not doing the honorary degree… I’m taking six credits a semester. So, I will finish in spring 2027.

He then offered to celebrate getting his degree with his co-stars from The Running Man, Josh Brolin and Lee Pace. “I’ll throw a graduation party if you guys want to tear it up in Austin.”

Glen Powell is studying to be a bachelor of science in radio-television-film. The University of Texas’s website promises that students “will get hands-on experience with the latest technology”, and “will leave prepared to succeed in a range of careers in media and entertainment industries.” You’d think that Glen might already feel experienced and prepared for the film industry, due to being an extremely famous Hollywood star. Well, maybe he wants some vibey graduation pics for his Instagram?

Apparently Glen worked out an arrangement with the uni so he can mostly attend lectures and classes via Zoom, then only rock up at the campus in Austin two or three times per semester. He will have to do exams in-person at the uni. Wow, imagine if you sat down in an exam hall for your finals, and spotted Glen Powell at the desk next to you.

Glen must have completed quite a few modules already. If he did the whole course at the rate of six credits per semester, then to get up to the required 120 credits, his undergrad degree would take… six and a half years.

