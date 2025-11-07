The Tab
The brutal lyrics of Katy Perry’s new song reveal real reason for Orlando Bloom split

She is not playing around with this vulnerable comeback

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

It’s the fastest turnaround between album eras Katy Perry has ever had, as she leaves her critically panned and commercially flop 143 era behind and launches a comeback with new single Bandaids. A lot has happened to Katy Perry in 2025, and the music video for Bandaids references what she’s been through directly as everything in it seems out to kill her. She has a literal 2025 named train hurtling towards her – proving her life has been traumatic. Not just the panned album and fall from public grace, she also got dragged for her space trip and of course had a highly publicised split from Orlando Bloom – her fiancé she was with for nearly a decade and had a daughter, Daisy, with. On Bandaids, Katy Perry writes bluntly about the end of their relationship and she suggests the real reason for the Orlando Bloom split in the lyrics.

Katy Perry is kicking off a new era with Bandaids 

On Bandaids, Katy Perry has turned very vulnerable after her last album era was panned for its hollow danceability. Not just in the high concept music video, but the lyrics to Bandaids suggest the real reason why she split from Orlando Bloom and why their long relationship came to an end before they tied the knot.

“Hand to God, I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned,” she sings across the track. “It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t.”

“Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” she also sings. “Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

By verse two, she goes into the steps she took to try and fix the situation between the pair. “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations,” the lyrics read. “Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow.” She then criticises the subject, implied to be Bloom, for not making any effort in the relationship.

“It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is,” the lyrics read. “I’m flatlining trying to save this.” Bandaids suggests this lack of effort is the real reason for the Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split.

She does conclude it quite positive on reflection, saying“If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again,” she sings. “The love that we made was worth it in the end.” When she sings this in the video, a daisy is on screen – a visual nod to their daughter making the sad end worth it in the long run.

Is she following in the Lily Allen pop god footsteps of confessional breakup music? Anything is better than Woman’s World I guess.

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

