The brutal lyrics of Katy Perry’s new song reveal real reason for Orlando Bloom split

It’s the fastest turnaround between album eras Katy Perry has ever had, as she leaves her critically panned and commercially flop 143 era behind and launches a comeback with new single Bandaids. A lot has happened to Katy Perry in 2025, and the music video for Bandaids references what she’s been through directly as everything in it seems out to kill her. She has a literal 2025 named train hurtling towards her – proving her life has been traumatic. Not just the panned album and fall from public grace, she also got dragged for her space trip and of course had a highly publicised split from Orlando Bloom – her fiancé she was with for nearly a decade and had a daughter, Daisy, with. On Bandaids, Katy Perry writes bluntly about the end of their relationship and she suggests the real reason for the Orlando Bloom split in the lyrics.

Katy Perry is kicking off a new era with Bandaids

On Bandaids, Katy Perry has turned very vulnerable after her last album era was panned for its hollow danceability. Not just in the high concept music video, but the lyrics to Bandaids suggest the real reason why she split from Orlando Bloom and why their long relationship came to an end before they tied the knot.

“Hand to God, I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned,” she sings across the track. “It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t.”

“Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” she also sings. “Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

By verse two, she goes into the steps she took to try and fix the situation between the pair. “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations,” the lyrics read. “Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow.” She then criticises the subject, implied to be Bloom, for not making any effort in the relationship.

“It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is,” the lyrics read. “I’m flatlining trying to save this.” Bandaids suggests this lack of effort is the real reason for the Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split.

She does conclude it quite positive on reflection, saying“If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again,” she sings. “The love that we made was worth it in the end.” When she sings this in the video, a daisy is on screen – a visual nod to their daughter making the sad end worth it in the long run.

Is she following in the Lily Allen pop god footsteps of confessional breakup music? Anything is better than Woman’s World I guess.

