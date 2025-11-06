People think this detail in Katy Perry’s new music video is brutal Orlando Bloom shade

4 hours ago

Katy Perry is launching a comeback. We’re barely a year after the utter disaster that was 143, but she’s back and she’s mad as hell. A lot has happened to Katy Perry since 143 was the most slated and hated album of her career. Not only has she had to pick herself up and dust herself up after the utter disaster that was that album, but she’s also had to go through a high profile split from Orlando Bloom who she’s been engaged to for years and in a long term relationship for eight years. The pair have a daughter together, and in the year since 143 not only did she go to space but she also became single and THEN started dating Canadian former prime minister Justin Trudeau. Now Katy Perry is launching her Dr Luke-free comeback with new single Bandaids, and the music video contains what fans think is major Orlando Bloom shade in its music video preview.

What’s going on!?

Katy Perry acknowledging the destruction of ‘Crumb Cafe’ a real cafe in LA where she saw her ex husband with another woman in her new music video ‘bandaids’ 🩹 pic.twitter.com/tNdPA6eMAU — javi 🩹 (@jxries) November 5, 2025

The music video preview for Bandaids shows Katy Perry sat outside a cafe called Crumb Cafe, which proceeds to get total annihilation as it blows up. Nancy Drew detective fans now think that Katy Perry is actually throwing shade at Orlando Bloom in the music video because it’s rumoured she saw her ex at a real cafe in LA with another woman and it was the beginning of the end of their relationship. The tabloids reported on this back in 2022, when Katy was pregnant with their daughter Daisy.

The video looks heavily inspired by the likes of Final Destination, where Katy Perry gets put through the absolute ringer. The shot we see of Katy Perry looking battered and bruised seems to reference the horror film Ready or Not, where lead character played by Samara Weaving iconically looks similar and lights a cig after her ordeal.

Fans think Bandaids and its music video are going to be about the intense year Katy Perry has had where she has (somewhat rightly) been dragged for her music output and her space trip, as well as the turmoil she went through with her split from Orlando Bloom. Expect plenty of easter eggs and shady references.

After 143 got panned, at least her tour got acclaim. It could all be a big pivot for a more promising era for Katy Perry after all the disasters she’s been through recently.