The Tab
KAty Perry Orlando Bloom video

People think this detail in Katy Perry’s new music video is brutal Orlando Bloom shade

She’s launching a new comeback and it’s a revenge anthem

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Katy Perry is launching a comeback. We’re barely a year after the utter disaster that was 143, but she’s back and she’s mad as hell. A lot has happened to Katy Perry since 143 was the most slated and hated album of her career. Not only has she had to pick herself up and dust herself up after the utter disaster that was that album, but she’s also had to go through a high profile split from Orlando Bloom who she’s been engaged to for years and in a long term relationship for eight years. The pair have a daughter together, and in the year since 143 not only did she go to space but she also became single and THEN started dating Canadian former prime minister Justin Trudeau. Now Katy Perry is launching her Dr Luke-free comeback with new single Bandaids, and the music video contains what fans think is major Orlando Bloom shade in its music video preview.

What’s going on!?

The music video preview for Bandaids shows Katy Perry sat outside a cafe called Crumb Cafe, which proceeds to get total annihilation as it blows up. Nancy Drew detective fans now think that Katy Perry is actually throwing shade at Orlando Bloom in the music video because it’s rumoured she saw her ex at a real cafe in LA with another woman and it was the beginning of the end of their relationship. The tabloids reported on this back in 2022, when Katy was pregnant with their daughter Daisy.

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

The video looks heavily inspired by the likes of Final Destination, where Katy Perry gets put through the absolute ringer. The shot we see of Katy Perry looking battered and bruised seems to reference the horror film Ready or Not, where lead character played by Samara Weaving iconically looks similar and lights a cig after her ordeal.

Fans think Bandaids and its music video are going to be about the intense year Katy Perry has had where she has (somewhat rightly) been dragged for her music output and her space trip, as well as the turmoil she went through with her split from Orlando Bloom. Expect plenty of easter eggs and shady references.

After 143 got panned, at least her tour got acclaim. It could all be a big pivot for a more promising era for Katy Perry after all the disasters she’s been through recently.

 

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Music
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Diplo

Has Diplo really dated Katy Perry AND Justin Trudeau? Here’s the truth after *that* viral clip

Katy Perry Justin Trudeau dating reason

Katy Perry’s friend reveals the real reason she’s dating ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau now

Katy Perry 143 one year on

One year on from her biggest career disaster, Katy Perry reflects on last year’s flop album

Latest

Jennifer Lawrence spills on what it was like filming a sex scene with Robert Pattinson

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They didn’t need an intimacy coordinator

Spotify Wrapped 2025 cut off

Okay, here’s what we know about when Spotify stops counting streams for Wrapped 2025

Harrison Brocklehurst

Every year is slightly different

Man arrested after ‘Human Barbie’ influencer is found dead with ‘suspicious’ marks on body

Hebe Hancock

The details are weird

celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Jennifer Lawrence spills on what it was like filming a sex scene with Robert Pattinson

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They didn’t need an intimacy coordinator

Spotify Wrapped 2025 cut off

Okay, here’s what we know about when Spotify stops counting streams for Wrapped 2025

Harrison Brocklehurst

Every year is slightly different

Man arrested after ‘Human Barbie’ influencer is found dead with ‘suspicious’ marks on body

Hebe Hancock

The details are weird

celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x