Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

The Duffer Brothers also called the rumours ‘wildly inaccurate’

After days of rumours, speculation, and some seriously bold allegations, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have finally debunked those harassment claims.

The on-screen father-daughter duo were all smiles at the Stranger Things 5 premiere in Los Angeles this week, sharing laughs, hugs, and interviews.

Their reunion came after a source told the MailOnline that Millie Bobby Brown had allegedly filed a “harassment and bullying” complaint against David Harbour before filming began on the show’s final season.

But now, both Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have debunked the claims

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Millie said, “I’ve obviously had a really special bond with David because we have a father and daughter relationship, and we do every scene together. You really get to see that in season five. It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me.”

She also told Extra, “It’s been amazing. We’re so lucky to have each other. The show means so much to the both of us and to everyone here.”

David Harbour echoed the same sentiment. He said, “I adore her, and I’ve been proud to watch them all grow up and become great artists. I doubt it will be the last time we’ll see each other in this world or work together.”

Their warmth wasn’t just for the cameras, either. The two were spotted hugging and laughing together on the red carpet.

And it’s not just them pushing back on the story. Stranger Things co-creators, the Duffer Brothers, and director Shawn Levy have also spoken out, labelling the reports “wildly inaccurate.”

Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point, they’re family. Nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Levy added, “At the end of the day, that’s the job, you have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe. We did everything to build that environment, and we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

So yeah, despite all the noise, it looks like Eleven and Hopper are good, on screen and off.

Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

