This tense Millie Bobby Brown clip is resurfacing after alleged David Harbour lawsuit

A resurfaced Millie Bobby Brown interview clip is going viral for an awkward moment where she was asked whether David Harbour would officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

In 2024, Millie Bobby Brown was doing a press tour for the Netflix film Damsel. At that point, Millie and Jake had been engaged for just over a year. In an interview with MTV, she joked about having a Stranger Things-themed wedding and shaving her head.

“Harbour’s officiating,” the interviewer joked.

“Yes,” Millie said, then frowned and looked visibly uncomfortable. “Yes… I don’t know how I feel.”

The actress then added: “Sure. Mathew Modine, I think.”

Mathew Modine plays Martin Benner, Eleven’s absent and creepy dad in Stranger Things. The interviewer was surprised by this answer, and clarified if he would be her pick as officiant out of everyone in the Stranger Things cast.

“Of course, he’s my fake dad,” she said.

Recently, a source told the Daily Mail that Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying lawsuit against David Harbour before season five started filming. This would mean the lawsuit allegedly took place a few months before this interview.

Comments from the time point out how in the series, David Harbour’s character Hopper is a much better father figure than Mathew Modine’s character.

“One could argue that Hopper is much more of a father than Dr Benner. They must be closer in real life than on screen lol,” said one comment.

But more recent comments from after the alleged lawsuit are viewing the clip in a new light.

“Looking at this differently after the allegations against David Harbour,” said one comment.

“This makes sense now lol,” said another.

Stranger Things season five is set to premiere on the 26th November. Neither David Harbour or Millie Bobby Brown have acknowledged the alleged lawsuit.

Featured images via Netflix