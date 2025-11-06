The Tab

This tense Millie Bobby Brown clip is resurfacing after alleged David Harbour lawsuit

She looked so uncomfortable

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A resurfaced Millie Bobby Brown interview clip is going viral for an awkward moment where she was asked whether David Harbour would officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

In 2024, Millie Bobby Brown was doing a press tour for the Netflix film Damsel. At that point, Millie and Jake had been engaged for just over a year. In an interview with MTV, she joked about having a Stranger Things-themed wedding and shaving her head.

“Harbour’s officiating,” the interviewer joked.

“Yes,” Millie said, then frowned and looked visibly uncomfortable. “Yes… I don’t know how I feel.”

The actress then added: “Sure. Mathew Modine, I think.”

Mathew Modine plays Martin Benner, Eleven’s absent and creepy dad in Stranger Things. The interviewer was surprised by this answer, and clarified if he would be her pick as officiant out of everyone in the Stranger Things cast.

“Of course, he’s my fake dad,” she said.

Recently, a source told the Daily Mail that Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying lawsuit against David Harbour before season five started filming. This would mean the lawsuit allegedly took place a few months before this interview.

Comments from the time point out how in the series, David Harbour’s character Hopper is a much better father figure than Mathew Modine’s character.

millie bobby brown (eleven) and dr benner (matthew mandoni)

via Netflix

“One could argue that Hopper is much more of a father than Dr Benner. They must be closer in real life than on screen lol,” said one comment.

But more recent comments from after the alleged lawsuit are viewing the clip in a new light.

“Looking at this differently after the allegations against David Harbour,” said one comment.

“This makes sense now lol,” said another.

Stranger Things season five is set to premiere on the 26th November. Neither David Harbour or Millie Bobby Brown have acknowledged the alleged lawsuit.

Featured images via Netflix

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

