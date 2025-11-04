The Tab

How Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s friendship went from inseparable to ‘bullying’

There have been a lot of recent claims

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

There’s officially a decade of history between Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, and lately, it sounds like things have got complicated.

The two met back in 2015 when they were cast as Eleven and Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Brown was just 11 years old when she first met Harbour on set, and the two have often talked about how their real-life relationship mirrored their on-screen one: Protective, emotional, and, as Millie once said, “raw and real”.

Credit: Netflix

But last week, the Daily Mail reported that Millie, now 21, allegedly filed a “bullying and harassment” complaint against her co-star ahead of filming the show’s fifth and final season. The outlet claimed the complaint sparked a months-long investigation and that Brown had a representative with her throughout filming. Neither Netflix, Harbour, nor Brown have publicly commented on the report.

Before all this, though, Harbour and Brown had often spoken about their bond in glowing terms. Back in 2020, Harbour told People that working with the young cast, including Millie, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink, felt “parental”.

Credit: Netflix

“At first I wanted to preserve Hopper’s seriousness off-camera,” he said. “But then you just become like a family, and my soft heart gets exposed.”

He’s always been especially protective of Millie. “I knew her when she was so young, before all this fame,” Harbour said in a 2021 podcast. “I have a real protective feeling for her. I worry about her, and I’ve always felt this deep fatherly affection.”

He added that navigating fame at such a young age was “extremely difficult” and said he just wanted Millie “to be an artist who, when I’m in the nursing home, brings me her Oscars”.

Credit: Netflix

Millie has echoed those feelings over the years. Speaking to Variety in 2018, she said: “Winona Ryder and David Harbour are like my parents. On set they’re like, ‘Stop running, what are you eating?’”

She also admitted Harbour could be a bit too protective when it came to her love life: “David is like, ‘Another boy?’”

Their dynamic wasn’t always smooth, though. According to Refinery 29, Millie once told a PaleyFest audience that their working relationship could be angry and emotional: “We get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter. Those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes.”

Credit: Netflix

More recently, Millie Bobby Brown told Empire she and David Harbour “connected on another level” while filming, calling their bond something that grew and changed with the show itself.

Now, with reports of a formal complaint between them, people are left wondering what really went on behind the scenes.

In an interview in 2024, before she got married to Jake Bongiovi, Millie was heard talking about her wedding. The interviewer, for MTV, said that Hopper could end up officiating the wedding.

Millie then replied wearily, “Yes, yes, I don’t know how I feel….” while looking uncomfortable.

There are no reports to suggest that David was even in attendance at the wedding.

The Tab has reached out to David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

