After the affair allegations, here are David Harbour’s biggest scandals over the years

Actor David Harbour has been in the headlines for the past few weeks, for all sorts of scandals and controversies. Here’s a list of his biggest scandals over his 31-year-long career.

David Harbour’s messy marriage with Lily Allen

His freshest and biggest scandal yet, David Harbour’s chaotic four-year marriage with Lily Allen, has been all everyone’s been talking about. The 40-year-old released West End Girl last month, an album that seems to tell the story of her relationship with David. It’s full of cheating allegations, which David hasn’t acknowledged yet, but that hasn’t stopped his alleged mistress coming forward.

That time he shared his hot take on using medication to treat mental health

David Harbour has been super open about struggling with bipolar disorder. In interviews, he’s talked about using a combination of both medication and therapy to treat it.

“I have been struggling with the medical model of mental illness for a long time,” he told The Big Issue. “I find that narrative and stories, dealing intellectually and emotionally with personal trauma, have been far more liberating to me than hospitals and drugs.”

These comments made some people raise their eyebrows, as they felt it shamed medical use for mental health, which is especially effective for conditions like bipolar disorder.

When his comments about working with children had people talking

Most of us know David Harbour for his role as Hopper from Stranger Things. The series started in 2016, when most of its young cast were young teenagers. David shared his feelings about working with such a young cast in a 2021 interview.

“I have a day job where I work with a lot of enthusiastic children, a bunch of plucky kids sort of saving the universe, and when you’re with that much youthful enthusiasm, I dunno, you just feel cranky and old,” he said during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

At the time, some people on social media thought his calling the actors “pluck” was a subtle jab. He explained himself more in an interview with GQ.

“It’s why we cast them: because they were different from other kids,” he said. “I’ve always wanted them to preserve that. It’s my thing with artistic integrity – I’ve always wanted them to know where their specialness comes from. That it’s not from how many followers they have or how much they sell, it’s that we saw something in them.”

The alleged lawsuit against him by Millie Bobby Brown

Most recently, the Daily Mail alleged that Millie Bobby Brown sued David Harbour for harassment ahead of the final season of Stranger Things.

“Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” their source said. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Neither David or Millie has acknowledged these allegations.

The death of Christin Close in his Brooklyn apartment

In the past week, it’s resurfaced that musician Christin Close took her own life in David Harbour’s apartment. David was not at his apartment at the time and said he was helping out Christin, who he described as a “lovely person”. Her family have recently spoken out for the first time, sharing their love for the late artist.

