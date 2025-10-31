The Tab

Yikes, David Harbour is apparently ‘furious and embarrassed’ about Lily Allen’s album

It’s clearly not a good time for him

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Lily Allen released her new album West End Girl last Friday, which was seemingly inspired by her marriage split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour in December. Now, an insider has issued a response, and it seems David isn’t doing too well following the album release.

Credit: Instagram/@dkharbour

Lily, 40, has stressed that the album is “not gospel” and referred to it as “autofiction”, a combo of autobiography and fiction, but her revelations about her suspected open marriage and David’s alleged three year affair with costume designer Natalie Tippett are resonating with wronged women everywhere.

Of course, after Lily’s lyrics referenced the alleged contents of her ex’s “p***y palace” – complete with “sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside/hundreds of Trojans” – as well as references to his other woman, whom she calls Madeline, David is “furious” that he’s been so publicly accused of being a sex addict.

An insider told Heat: “David knew the album would be catty but he wasn’t prepared for anything this graphic or detailed! The embarrassment is off the charts and he’s having a very hard time with it. He’s furious at essentially being accused of being this skirt chasing ‘monster’ and the world’s worst husband, so of course he’s telling everyone that he doesn’t deserve this.

Credit: Instagram/@lilyallen

“And it’s not like he can defend himself because people suspect he’s totally guilty of all of the things Lily’s accused him of and a whole lot more. He has the nerve to act like she’s the one in the wrong for writing about what he did to her, rather than him being at fault for behaving like a pig.”

The pair first met on dating app Raya before confirming their romance in late 2019 and marrying the following September.

Lily – who shares daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11, with ex Sam Cooper, whom she divorced after seven years in 2018 – then uprooted her family’s life in London to set up home in New York with David, 50.

 Lily’s lyrics, in which she details a call with Madeline demanding the truth, make it clear that she had agreed to an open marriage, but only under strict guidelines.

“We had an arrangement/Be discreet and don’t be blatant/There had to be payment/ It had to be with strangers,” she sings in the song.

Credit: Instagram/@lilyallen

The insider reveals that while David feels “wronged”, he is unlikely to hit back in any public way: “David’s a very shy, private soul so it’s not his style to hit back or drag this out in public.

“He’s riding it out and trying to drown out the noise, but it’s easier said than done. Everyone’s grilling him about it, especially his Hollywood friends, who had no idea he was so dark and had all these bizarre fetishes!”

Lily’s friends had apparently been spotting the red flags all along but hadn’t wanted to ruin what she had hoped was her happy ever after: “It was incredibly hard to watch her being strung along and seemingly lied to because it was so obvious that he was playing her, but for the longest time she refused to see it.”

Seven months on and after moving out of the couple’s townhouse in New York over the summer, Lily revealed to Vogue that she is now feeling “OK actually” and is determined to show her two daughters that she can “get us through”.

The Tab has reached out to David Harbour for comment.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock/Startraks Photo

