Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

There’s been lots of speculation

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk this summer, had his first in-person court appearance a few days ago, and people have been discussing the possible hidden meaning behind his tie.

The 22-year-old appeared in Utah on 11th December in a hearing to sort out media access and courtroom rules for his upcoming trial. Tyler is charged with aggravated murder following the killing of Charlie Kirk at a public speaking event in September.

In the middle of the media frenzy, a debate on X started over the alleged symbolism of Tyler Robinson’s tie. He was wearing a pink and blue striped tie with a blue shirt.

An X account named RedEaglePatriot shared a picture of Tyler Robinson in court, highlighting the colours of his tie and comparing them with the transgender pride flag, which is also pink, white and blue.

“And they still claim he wasn’t a leftist by the way,” the X post said.

Lots of people have been debating the relevance of this, as it’s not been confirmed what Tyler Robinson’s political affiliations are. But people also dug up pictures of a tie that used to be sold on Donald Trump’s website, as part of his luxury silk collection. The tie is also pink, blue and white.

“Holy sh*t, he’s wearing a Donald Trump tie,” an X post said, sharing a picture from an eBay listing of the Trump tie. It’s no longer on sale on Trump’s official site. 

via Utah State Courts

People have now been circulating this rumour and using it as proof that Tyler Robinson supports Trump. But, if you look at the two ties side by side, it’s clear that even though they have a similar colour scheme and pattern, there are some subtle differences.

After Charlie Kirk’s shooting, bullets were found with various internet and gaming phrases, such as, “Hey Fascist! Catch!”, “Oh Bella Ciao, Vella Ciao, Bella Ciao Ciao Ciao” and “If you read this, you are gay. LMAO”.

Featured image via RICK EGAN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock

Latest

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

