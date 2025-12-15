Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

3 hours ago

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk this summer, had his first in-person court appearance a few days ago, and people have been discussing the possible hidden meaning behind his tie.

The 22-year-old appeared in Utah on 11th December in a hearing to sort out media access and courtroom rules for his upcoming trial. Tyler is charged with aggravated murder following the killing of Charlie Kirk at a public speaking event in September.

In the middle of the media frenzy, a debate on X started over the alleged symbolism of Tyler Robinson’s tie. He was wearing a pink and blue striped tie with a blue shirt.

An X account named RedEaglePatriot shared a picture of Tyler Robinson in court, highlighting the colours of his tie and comparing them with the transgender pride flag, which is also pink, white and blue.

“And they still claim he wasn’t a leftist by the way,” the X post said.

Lots of people have been debating the relevance of this, as it’s not been confirmed what Tyler Robinson’s political affiliations are. But people also dug up pictures of a tie that used to be sold on Donald Trump’s website, as part of his luxury silk collection. The tie is also pink, blue and white.