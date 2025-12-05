Dead bodies and x-rated pics: Google reveals the controversial people we all searched for in 2025

49 mins ago

Google has released Year in Search 2025, which means we’re all about to discover the concerning things we’ve all Googled this year.

We’re now in December, and while the jolly Holiday spirit is yet to cement, the annual Wrapped events do help along the way to feeling festive. Spotify was obviously the first (and best) Wrapped feature, but we’ve since had roundups from Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, and Apple Music. Most banking apps also do Wrapped, but you’d have to be a masochist to willingly click on those.

Google’s Year in Search allows you to see the biggest trends of 2025, and the moments and people we were all seeking answers about this year. Hold on, it’s going to be a jarring ride.

10. Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg shares a video detailing the conditions in which Israel is keeping Palestinian adults & children, following her release. pic.twitter.com/E2krC05U0H — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 6, 2025

At number ten was climate activist Greta Thunberg. Though controversial, at least to the boomers and bigots, her big viral moment came as she attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. Her flotilla was stopped, and she was detained more than once, but that hasn’t stopped her.

An icon, truly.

9. Zohran Mamdani

Anyways vote Zohran Mamdani 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/8znvYzg67U — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) November 2, 2025

Again, NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani is only controversial for people of a certain demographic. For the rest of us, he’s a welcome breath of fresh air in the political world.

8. Bianca Censori

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival has tightened its dress code, banning nudity and “voluminous outfits.” Speculation suggests Bianca Censori’s sheer Grammy dress may have influenced this shift. Despite some rules being longstanding, new guidelines were implemented for decency. pic.twitter.com/CDFY2x7jTA — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) May 13, 2025

Although the reason she became controversial was not included on the list (Kanye West), Bianca Censori became the talk of the internet when she appeared at the Grammys essentially nude. There were seemingly millions of people who searched for that x-rated moment.

7. Shedeur Sanders

“Can’t wait for you to get Charlie Kirked” Shedeur Sanders fans are the most toxic, vile fanbase in sports. pic.twitter.com/zf3jiPXqYW — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 25, 2025

Shedeur Sanders is an American professional football quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Throughout 2025, there were a number of controversies involving the athlete: He was cited for a speeding offence in Ohio, was a polarising figure on and off the pitch, and was called a red flag on Twitter more than once.

6. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

A 14-year-old tearing up T20 cricket, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is built different💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l8DVxnjWzq — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 2, 2025

Staying on the athlete train, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an Indian cricketer who plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. The 14-year-old, who is the youngest player in IPL history, is a bit of a child prodigy, hence the massive interest.

5. Pope Leo XIV

The rector of Pope Leo XIV’s cathedral clarified the Pope’s position on homosexuality, illustrating his commitment to traditional Catholic teaching and moral clarity. “I’ve ministered to Catholic homosexuals in the cathedral, and the Pope would welcome them, but with the message… pic.twitter.com/mQm9LNE2Vk — AF Post (@AFpost) May 10, 2025

For some reason, the internet was OBSESSED with the Pope games in 2025, as reflected in Google’s Year in Search. Following the death of Pope Francis, which kicked off a gripping battle for the Catholic Church helm, Pope Leo XIV was inducted in the new position.

Where Pope Francis was fairly liberal with his politics, Leo saw that the church returned to its homophobic roots. He called gay relationships “intrinsically disordered”, and all while wearing a dress.

4. Tyler Robinson

This was the first reason why we didn't think Tyler Robinson was the actual shooter. We used our eyes, imagine that. pic.twitter.com/icRuQGY8Y9 — ArtificeNation🇺🇸 (@ArtificeNation) December 4, 2025

Tyler Robinson should need no introduction; after all, a huge swathe of the internet watched the moment he shot Charlie Kirk in the neck at a political rally. Ironically, Charlie Kirk was not among the most Googled people of the year.

3. Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel’s full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ctg7LL8HWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel’s life became more difficult earlier this year after his monologue about the killing of Charlie Kirk. Though it wasn’t even that bad, he was brutally axed from his own show as Trump’s government planned for a state-operated channel to replace him. It was very Russia-coded, but Jimmy was later reinstated.

2. Kendrick Lamar

kendrick lamar and sza perfom ‘luther’ at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/FZdtw7e9SQ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 10, 2025

Back in February, Kendrick Lamar poured fuel on the fire as he performed his Drake diss track in front of millions. Soon enough, Drake launched a lawsuit against his own production company.

1. D4vd

Singer D4vd has a “Shhh…” tattoo that matches one found on the body of the 15-year-old girl discovered in car registered to him. pic.twitter.com/uT65TTW5yO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2025

According to Google’s Year in Search, pop star D4vd was the most searched for figure of 2025. As we know, the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of his car, leading to one of the most confusing police investigations in recent memory.

Now, months later, no one has been arrested. Most recently, LAPD named D4vd as an official suspect, something Twitter was certain of from the get-go.

Basically, the internet is just addicted to trauma p*rn. We love a controversy.

