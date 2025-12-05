The Tab
D4vd

Dead bodies and x-rated pics: Google reveals the controversial people we all searched for in 2025

Okay, we might need therapy

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Google has released Year in Search 2025, which means we’re all about to discover the concerning things we’ve all Googled this year.

We’re now in December, and while the jolly Holiday spirit is yet to cement, the annual Wrapped events do help along the way to feeling festive. Spotify was obviously the first (and best) Wrapped feature, but we’ve since had roundups from Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, and Apple Music. Most banking apps also do Wrapped, but you’d have to be a masochist to willingly click on those.

Google’s Year in Search allows you to see the biggest trends of 2025, and the moments and people we were all seeking answers about this year. Hold on, it’s going to be a jarring ride.

10. Greta Thunberg

At number ten was climate activist Greta Thunberg. Though controversial, at least to the boomers and bigots, her big viral moment came as she attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. Her flotilla was stopped, and she was detained more than once, but that hasn’t stopped her.

An icon, truly.

9. Zohran Mamdani

Again, NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani is only controversial for people of a certain demographic. For the rest of us, he’s a welcome breath of fresh air in the political world.

8. Bianca Censori

Although the reason she became controversial was not included on the list (Kanye West), Bianca Censori became the talk of the internet when she appeared at the Grammys essentially nude. There were seemingly millions of people who searched for that x-rated moment.

7. Shedeur Sanders

Most Read

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

Shedeur Sanders is an American professional football quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Throughout 2025, there were a number of controversies involving the athlete: He was cited for a speeding offence in Ohio, was a polarising figure on and off the pitch, and was called a red flag on Twitter more than once.

6. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Staying on the athlete train, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an Indian cricketer who plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. The 14-year-old, who is the youngest player in IPL history, is a bit of a child prodigy, hence the massive interest.

5. Pope Leo XIV

For some reason, the internet was OBSESSED with the Pope games in 2025, as reflected in Google’s Year in Search. Following the death of Pope Francis, which kicked off a gripping battle for the Catholic Church helm, Pope Leo XIV was inducted in the new position.

Where Pope Francis was fairly liberal with his politics, Leo saw that the church returned to its homophobic roots. He called gay relationships “intrinsically disordered”, and all while wearing a dress.

4. Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson should need no introduction; after all, a huge swathe of the internet watched the moment he shot Charlie Kirk in the neck at a political rally. Ironically, Charlie Kirk was not among the most Googled people of the year.

3. Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel’s life became more difficult earlier this year after his monologue about the killing of Charlie Kirk. Though it wasn’t even that bad, he was brutally axed from his own show as Trump’s government planned for a state-operated channel to replace him. It was very Russia-coded, but Jimmy was later reinstated.

2. Kendrick Lamar

Back in February, Kendrick Lamar poured fuel on the fire as he performed his Drake diss track in front of millions. Soon enough, Drake launched a lawsuit against his own production company.

1. D4vd

According to Google’s Year in Search, pop star D4vd was the most searched for figure of 2025. As we know, the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of his car, leading to one of the most confusing police investigations in recent memory.

Now, months later, no one has been arrested. Most recently, LAPD named D4vd as an official suspect, something Twitter was certain of from the get-go.

Basically, the internet is just addicted to trauma p*rn. We love a controversy.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and Instagram

More on: Celebrity Charlie Kirk Music Politics Sport
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

If you’re fuming about Spotify Wrapped, an expert told us why it actually might not be accurate

Here’s how to find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s Fan Leaderboard, and why you don’t have it

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Latest

Discord Checkpoint 2025 is Wrapped but for gamers, here’s how to see it on mobile and PC

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It comes with a super cute sharing card

Stranger Things cast react

Watch how all the Stranger Things cast reacted to reading that Will Byers twist for the first time

Harrison Brocklehurst

Everyone is cringing at Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown doing TOO much

Spotify Wrapped 2025: An honest ranking of KCL students’ top artists

Emma Cooper

Of course KCL students had Taylor Swift on repeat this year

Cardiff Uni’s Xpress Radio kicks off 24-hour ‘Xpressathon’ to raise money for charity

Sienna Wilson

This year, the annual marathon charity show includes a twist

Doja Cat

As Noah Schnapp gets dragged (again), let’s revisit his public fight with Doja Cat over a boy

Kieran Galpin

‘That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t’

D4vd

Dead bodies and x-rated pics: Google reveals the controversial people we all searched for in 2025

Kieran Galpin

Okay, we might need therapy

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals the one major reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

Hebe Hancock

She’s spilled the beans

The Cardiff Uni gaze: Here’s the uniform you’ll be seeing everyone wear this winter

Sabina Singh

The weather outside is frightful…but why not try look delightful?

Cloudflare outage internet down

Half the internet is down AGAIN! Here’s why Fortnite, Twitter, Spotify and more aren’t working

Harrison Brocklehurst

This is becoming a hellish monthly occurrence

brighton college and another one times best private schools uk 2026

The 10 best UK private schools for 2026, and how tragically high the fees are

Claudia Cox

Er, some cost more than £60k a year

Discord Checkpoint 2025 is Wrapped but for gamers, here’s how to see it on mobile and PC

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It comes with a super cute sharing card

Stranger Things cast react

Watch how all the Stranger Things cast reacted to reading that Will Byers twist for the first time

Harrison Brocklehurst

Everyone is cringing at Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown doing TOO much

Spotify Wrapped 2025: An honest ranking of KCL students’ top artists

Emma Cooper

Of course KCL students had Taylor Swift on repeat this year

Cardiff Uni’s Xpress Radio kicks off 24-hour ‘Xpressathon’ to raise money for charity

Sienna Wilson

This year, the annual marathon charity show includes a twist

Doja Cat

As Noah Schnapp gets dragged (again), let’s revisit his public fight with Doja Cat over a boy

Kieran Galpin

‘That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t’

D4vd

Dead bodies and x-rated pics: Google reveals the controversial people we all searched for in 2025

Kieran Galpin

Okay, we might need therapy

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals the one major reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

Hebe Hancock

She’s spilled the beans

The Cardiff Uni gaze: Here’s the uniform you’ll be seeing everyone wear this winter

Sabina Singh

The weather outside is frightful…but why not try look delightful?

Cloudflare outage internet down

Half the internet is down AGAIN! Here’s why Fortnite, Twitter, Spotify and more aren’t working

Harrison Brocklehurst

This is becoming a hellish monthly occurrence

brighton college and another one times best private schools uk 2026

The 10 best UK private schools for 2026, and how tragically high the fees are

Claudia Cox

Er, some cost more than £60k a year