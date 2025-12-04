Here’s a guide to how well you would do on I’m a Celebrity based on your King’s degree

2 hours ago

This year’s series of I’m a Celebrity has been full of laughter, tears, and vomit. It’s a winter staple the British public couldn’t live without.

As we reach the final, we’re reflecting on the iconic show by looking at how each of the King’s degrees would do if they were in the jungle, purely based on vibes and my judgement.

So, here is a guide to how well you would do on I’m a Celebrity based on your King’s degree.

Politics or PPE

Politics students would try to be the unofficial camp leader, quoting political theories they’ve learnt to establish order in the camp. Similar to the celebs this year, they would let the power get to their head, causing friction among their campmates.

When they try to do a trial, they realise no amount of academic knowledge can prepare them to drink a blended camel’s anus. They would achieve five stars max. The public opinion of them is divided, but at least they’re not voted out first.

Nursing

Nursing students would definitely go under the radar. They’re so used to balancing a million jobs, so would be the one to pick up the slack of chores.

They’re carrying the water, getting logs, changing the dunny, and washing up the pans all before Ant and Dec even step foot on the bridge.

The campmates love them, and they smash all their trials. However, they wouldn’t get the screen time they deserve, and the public vote them out first.

Accounting and finance

They’re the camp clown, constantly cracking jokes. However, they skive all their chores, because they think their personality is enough to get people to forgive them.

In the first trial, they screamed the loudest, and it caused them to be voted for six trials in a row.

The general public opinion of them is positive, and they make it to the celebrity cyclone, but not the final three.

History, war studies or international relations

These students are like the older, loveable, parental figure campmate that is somehow exempt from every other trial on medical grounds. They are the one campmate that younger generations don’t know at first, but quickly becomes a fan favourite.

They would do one trial, not very well, but it doesn’t matter. Camp jibber jabber always involves them, and the millions of stories they have with the most rogue public figures. Either they make it to the final two, or they’re second voted off.

Law

Law students want to appear as camp mediators, but secretly want in on gossip to get more screen time. They are first in on any beef, and turn every argument into a structured debate with opening statements and closing remarks.

They would definitely be the only one to say “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here” during a trial. They want to appear friendly, but get really annoyed if they miss out on treats. I can so see law students voted out third.

Medicine

Medicine students would be the camp chef, because they’ve spent so long in student accommodation, they know how to make a Michelin-star meal from the most bizarre ingredients.

Bushtucker trials don’t faze them at all, as they’ve seen worse on placement. They would get twelve stars every time. They’re the underdog and a firm public favourite, all hail our king or queen of the jungle.

English or modern language students

English or modern language students would be like the random internet celeb that’s there to appeal to the Gen Z audience. They’re the Angry Ginge’s, GK Barry’s and Nella Rose’s of I’m A Celeb.

The older audiences don’t know why they’re there, but their fans are tuned in and voting for them every night. They do pretty well in trials, achieving maybe nine or 10 stars, and make brain-rot jokes that the fellow millennial campmates don’t understand. They would come in at an honourable third place.

Mathematics or physics

STEM students are like the obligatory soap star that goes on the show every year. They do alright in trials, especially puzzle ones, and they bring a good vibe. Other than that, not much else.

They’re the one to keep their jungle profile picture right up until the next season airs, and they keep the show in their bio, because they haven’t done anything else since. The public keep them in for a bit, about seventh or sixth place, I’d say.

Featured image via @alexscott2/@angryginge13 and @aitch on Instagram