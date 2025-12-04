Four confusing Wicked plot holes that Wicked: For Good annoyingly still hasn’t fixed

1 hour ago

The Wicked saga is officially complete after Wicked: For Good was released last month, but there are a few plot holes from act two of the musical still haven’t been solved. Elphaba and Glinda’s story might have ended, but as revealed by TikToker Broadway Ben, these four things frustratingly still don’t make sense.

Fiyero becoming the scarecrow

In the film and musical, we see Dorothy leave Munchkinland before Fiyero gets captured by the guards and taken to the field where he will eventually become the scarecrow. But hang on a minute, how do they actually get ahead of Dorothy on the yellow brick road? Wicked: for Good doesn’t address this.

Glinda getting to Kiamo Ko

It’s also not clear how Glinda gets to Kiamo Ko, the castle where Elphaba is fake killed by Dorothy. The movie shows her riding a horse which is a pretty rubbish explanation, but how did she even know where to go? And how did Dorothy even know where to go as well? It’s in an isolated location that’s meant to be difficult to reach.

Why doesn’t the Lion like Elphaba?

Wicked: For Good gives practically no explanation for why the Lion doesn’t like Elphaba. There’s that one scene where he explains himself a bit and discusses the rumour about her giving the monkeys wings, but the details are all a bit hazy and it’s a rubbish reason. It should have been explained better.

The power of the ruby slippers

Another thing the film literally doesn’t explain at all is how the ruby slippers have the power to bring Dorothy home. And how did Glinda know that they have that power for that matter? It’s not addressed in the musical or the movie, and it’s a pretty big question mark.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures