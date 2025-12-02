Watch these two deleted scenes from Wicked part one, that majorly foreshadow For Good

6 hours ago

After Wicked part one was released last year, the producers released loads of deleted scenes, and they hugely foreshadowed what would happen in For Good. They take on a whole new meaning now the second part has come out, so here’s a look back at two cut scenes you have to watch again after the second instalment.

Boq saying Elphaba has feelings for Fiyero

In one emotional scene, Boq and Elphaba are sitting down and chatting to each other at a train station. He’s telling her that he doesn’t love Nessarose, but he doesn’t want to hurt her feelings. Boq then asks Elphaba if she could “change her feelings for Fiyero” and she fires back, saying: “What? I don’t have feelings for Fiyero.” He then apologises for “misunderstanding” her.

After Wicked: For Good, we obviously know that Elphaba did have feelings for Fiyero after all and they ran away together at the end after she faked her death. People are now freaking out over the deleted scene, with one person commenting “HE CLOCKED HER SO HARD” while someone else said: “They should’ve kept this its extremely important foreshadowing.”

Elphaba’s emotional promise to Glinda

In another cut scene from part one, Glinda is talking to Elphaba about how she fell asleep, and when she woke up, Elphaba and Fiyero were gone. She asks what happened, and Elphaba says: “He just helped me rescue the cub.” Glinda then tells her friend she could’ve helped instead, and Elphaba apologises for making a “mistake” before promising to “never leave her behind” again.

Now that Wicked: For Good has been released, we know that Elphaba does leave Glinda behind again, so the line cuts so deep. People on TikTok are fuming that the scene was cut, claiming it adds so much more depth to Glinda’s character that viewers might otherwise miss.

