If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Do you want to know how much time you spent binge-watching episodes of The Office or Friends? Well, now you can through this unofficial Netflix Wrapped 2025 tool – here’s exactly how to do it.

Here’s how to access your Netflix Wrapped 2025

via Kapwing

Netflix isn’t doing an official Wrapped this year, but don’t worry, you don’t need to put your account password into dodgy sites to see your statistics. Just open Netflix on your web browser,  select your profile and click “Viewing Activity”. There, you’ll see a “Download All” option.

Once you’ve done all that, head over to this link for Kapwing’s Netflix Wrapped 2025 tool.  Just upload your viewing history on the site and watch the magic happen.

If that doesn’t work, manually type in: www.kapwing.com/netflix-wrapped

What does Netflix Wrapped actually show you?

via Kapwing

Just like Spotify Wrapped, your Netflix Wrapped will show you all the details of how long you’ve spent watching your favourite shows. It also:

  • Breaks down whether you watch more shows or movies
  • Tells you your most binge-heavy day
  • Shows your favourite actors and directors
  • Tells you the shows you watched from start to finish most often
  • Reveals your top genres

Don’t worry if you have multiple Netflix profiles under one account, the data that’s shown is profile-specific, so it’s only relevant to you.

All the statistics are shown in a super aesthetically pleasing way, so it’s perfect for sharing on social media or just with your friends and family. Who doesn’t love showing off their taste in film and television?

“Every year, Netflix Wrapped surprises people in the best way. You don’t realise how much a few late-night binge sessions say about you until you see the full picture laid out. In 2025, we focused on making the experience feel even more personal and insightful,” the Head of Content at Kapwing, Liam Curtis, said. 

“One feature I’m especially excited about is the improved creative analysis — like spotting actors or directors who quietly dominate your watch list, or highlighting the title you watched that earned the highest global rating. These small storytelling details transform raw data into something meaningful.”

via Kapwing

