Debunking viral tweet claiming Spotify Wrapped 2025 lets you ‘choose’ your artists

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is truly about to be upon us and dominate the entire conversation over the coming week or so as we all reflect on the year in music. But there’s one viral tweet that’s derailing the conversation and I fear a lot of people are completely getting mixed up. It’s all come from Spotify doing its usual trick of releasing the bunch of Spotify logos all themed around different artists and it’s had loads of people trying to guess which is which. A certain viral tweet with nearly 10 million views based on this guessing game though has spread a rumour loads of people are falling for that’s definitely not true – at least I think. Here’s debunking the situation claiming you can choose artists and songs for Spotify Wrapped 2025.

The viral tweet says it’s from a parody account

Spotify will allow users to customize their top 5 artists and songs in this year’s Wrapped for the first time. Exclusive to Premium users.pic.twitter.com/pRprFkXJrJ — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) December 1, 2025

The viral tweet claims that Spotify Wrapped 2025 is going to let Premium users choose what artists and songs go into their top five on Spotify – but this isn’t true guys.

Whilst this post has created a lot of furore online, if you look closely at the account that’s posted it you can see that X has marked that account as parody. Whilst it sometimes does that by mistake or overzealously, if you look deeper into the Daily Noud Twitter account you can clearly see in the bio that it’s proudly fake news and a parody account.

Not that it’s changed how much impact this rumour has had on Twitter. So many viral responses are all questioning why on earth Spotify would let you choose your own artists and songs for Wrapped 2025 – because the whole point of it is you get the facts given to you about what you were listening to.

A lot of people are making memes about it regarding D4vd – who saw a huge spike in streams after the horrific news that the body of Celeste Rivas was found in a car registered to him back in September. The memes were basically saying the fans would be rejoicing because they could hide who they were streaming. Alas, if that’s you, you cannot.

