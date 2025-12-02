The Tab
There’s a sneaky way you can see your 2025 Spotify Wrapped early, and literally no one knows

This is for you impatient girlies

Kieran Galpin | Trends

The weather is absolutely freezing, and Christmas is around the corner, which means 2025’s Spotify Wrapped is about to come out.

It’s almost time for Spotify to shame your yearly addiction to Glee cast covers, but if you want to bite that bullet before it officially comes out, there’s a little-known website that does basically the same thing.

While it’s nowhere near as aesthetically pleasing as the official Spotify Wrapped, Stats For Spotify allows you to view your listening figures year-round. Upon logging in, you’ll be shown three options: Top tracks, top artists, and top genres.

Credit: Stats for Spotify

Credit: Stats for Spotify

Top tracks does exactly what it says on the tin, showing you the songs that you played over and over again in 2025. There are also three viewing options under this tab, allowing you to see your top tracks from the last four weeks, six months, and 12 months. It also shows you how those tracks have changed over time.

Top artists follow the same structure, showing you your favourite musicians over the course of four weeks, six months, or 12 months. Top genres are more of the same, with the added benefit of learning about genres that you never knew existed. Apparently, I’m a fan of baroque pop, Noise music, and Arabic hip hop.

Credit: Stats for Spotify

Credit: Stats for Spotify

The final feature is the recently played section, which lists your most recent listens, how long you listened for, and when and what time you had your jam session.

Or, you could just wait for Spotify Wrapped to come out.

When will the official Spotify Wrapped 2025 be released?

If you’re going to be patient and wait for Spotify Wrapped to come out, people online seem to think they’ve cracked the code behind the release date.

Spotify Wrapped always seems to drop on a Wednesday, with it dropping on December 1st in 2021, November 30th in 2022, and so on. With all that considered, it could actually be dropping on December 3.

“3rd December will be the day!!!!! Spotify Wrapped has come out the Wednesday after Thanksgiving for the past five years,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Most likely 3rd December since it’s constantly been coming out on Wednesday after Thanksgiving.”

Featured image credit: Spotify

