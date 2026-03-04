The Tab

'I'm disappointed': Jane Don't criticised by Drag Race viewers after addressing 'allegations'

Weird choice from her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Drag Race contestant Jane Don’t posted an ominous Instagram Story about “allegations” being made against her yesterday and has now clarified what it was all about.

We’re 10 weeks into season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the competition is getting tough. One queen who has regularly come out on top of challenges week after week is Jane Don’t. Ahead of the finals, the drag queen threw viewers off by clearing out her Instagram and posting a statement on her Story about “allegations” made about her.

“I’ve been made aware of some disturbing allegations made about me. I don’t want to rush to address them because I believe the severity deserves a thoughtful response, so I’m taking time to formulate my thoughts. Talk soon,” the statement said.

This immediately caused a lot of confusion online. Jane Don’t deleted the statement after people pressed her for clarification on what these “serious allegations” are and posted a video clarifying what she was talking about.

“Hi guys, it’s me, Jane Don’t. I just wanted to come on here and address some really upsetting allegations that have been made about me in the past little bit,” she said in the video. “Healing can only begin when accountability happens. SO today, I’m here to take accountability for the allegations.”

The drag queen continued: “Many, many people have alleged that I’m annoying. And I guess, what I have to say to that, in the spirit of accountability, is that I am. So, what now?”

Jane Don’t then inserted clips from drag icon Bob The Drag Queen’s podcast, in which he seemingly called Jane Don’t “annoying”.

“I believe healing starts at home. And I’ve been at home making merchandise that you can purchase. This journey to stop being annoying is going to be long, arduous, and very expensive,” Jane Don’t continued in the video. “So go to the link in my bio. Every cent you spend on my merchandise goes to help an annoying person overcome. And that annoying person is probably me.”

She added, “I want to thank everybody who’s reached out across all social media platforms to conjecture about the terrible things I might have done, and to offer support. Together with your financial support, I can begin my road to recovery. Or at least I’ll buy a lot of f*cking Door Dash.”

The video has caused a lot of pushback in the Drag Race community, as people criticise Jane DOn’t for making light of “serious allegations” by baiting people with an ominous Instagram statement.

“Using controversy as a media tactic is pathetic,” @Dustin_Cone said in a reply on X.

“I don’t like how the fans are excusing this stunt. I feel like it was a black queen or somebody they don’t see it for they would’ve rallied to cancel them for making light of something like “disturbing allegations,” @yandysring added.

Well, after all that controversy, it’ll be interesting to see how Jane does in the next episode of Drag Race.

