Drag queen Erika Qwerk responds to backlash in hilarious way after ‘mocking’ Erika Kirk’s grief

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter or TikTok over the last week, you’ve probably clocked the drag queen version of Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s welcome to the stage Miss Erika Qwerk.

Following the assassination of her husband and being named as the replacement leader of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk has been dragged to the moon and back for her version of grief. People said she was “milking it” with lavish events and fireworks, and that’s to say nothing of her “evil eyes” that went viral afterwards.

People were doing impressions of Erika in literally all four corners of the internet, but drag queen Lauren Banall mastered it – “evil” eyes included. In a number of LA-based appearances, she lip-synced to Erika’s most famous lines, and randomly Evacuate the Dancefloor (tune). The internet ate it up, that was, until the right-wing side of the internet got hold of it.

Drag queen named “Erika Qwerk” is now mocking Erika Kirk grieving after her husband was ass*ssinated Absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/CQqwTY1a3u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026

Despite constantly moaning about “woke liberals” and “snowflakes” being all wrapped up in their feelings, the likes of Libs of TikTok condemned the drag performance. FOX News even slammed it, like no darker things are going on in America right now.

“Absolutely disgusting,” the infamous right-wing account tweeted.

The rest of the internet saw it for what it was: A drag queen doing drag queen things. Celebrity impersonation has been a skit for decades, or have we all forgotten the sometimes offensive impersonations on Drag Race’s Snatch Game?

Erika Qwerk responded in the best way

Amid the backlash, and with TMZ posting polls about “is this okay?”, Erika Qwerk herself addressed the room in a TikTok that amassed one million views.

“STOP,” she said, referencing Erika’s conversation about Candace Owens. “Hi everybody, it’s me, Erika Qwerk, AKA queen of it all, Lauren Banall.”

After introducing herself, the drag queen admitted that the viral nature of her videos has become “overwhelming.” She wanted to do something to make the most of the situation, and the real Erika Kirk is going to HATE it.

“What would Turning Point USA do?” she questioned. “Monetise it!”

She reshared a GoFundMe for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) entitled Support ACLU: Block the BS Together.

@laurenbanall STOP 🧿👄🧿 tip me on Venmo or Cashapp @laurenbanall and donate to the gofundme at the link in my bio! ♬ original sound – Lauren Banall

“We’ve re-ignited our Fund Rager page benefitting the ACLU so we can block the BS this next administration is doing in the courts! No kings, no grifters, no ICE!” the description reads.

The real Erika Kirk is yet to comment on her more glamorous double ganger, but I don’t think she’ll be keen on how that money is being used.

“She would hate this. I’m so pleased,” one person responded.

Another wrote: “This is the funniest sh*t I’ve ever seen.”

