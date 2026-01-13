The Tab

Chilling new footage reveals what ICE agent said straight after shooting Renee Good

It’s absolutely shocking

Hebe Hancock | News

New footage has been released after 37-year-old mother Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent last Wednesday in the Minneapolis area, just minutes after dropping her six-year-old child off at school.

Credit: ODU English Department/Facebook

The shooting happened during “Operation Metro Surge”, a series of immigration raids ordered under the Trump administration. What followed, and the footage now circulating online, has ignited protests, political fallout, and a fierce debate over whether this was self-defence or an unjustified killing.

Newly released footage shows the moments before Renee Good was killed

Distressing cellphone footage released by Alpha News and later shared by the White House has added fuel to an already explosive situation.

In the video, Good appears calm as she speaks to ICE agent Jonathan Ross moments before she is shot. At one point, she can be heard saying: “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

Seconds later, the interaction escalates. Another agent is heard screaming at her to “get out of the f***ing car.” Good reverses her Honda before driving forward.

The Department of Homeland Security has claimed that Good “weaponised” her vehicle and attempted to run over officers. However, it remains unclear from the footage whether the car actually struck anyone.

Agent Ross is then seen firing multiple rounds into the vehicle. As Good’s car veers down the road and crashes into parked cars, the audio appears to capture the agent muttering, “f***ing b***h”.

Alpha News

The White House has labelled Renee Good a “domestic terrorist”, with Donald Trump describing her as a “professional agitator”.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem backed the agent’s actions, saying Good was “weaponising her vehicle” and that the shooting was an act of self-defence.

Minneapolis’ mayor bluntly dismissed the claim, calling it “bulls**t” and accusing federal authorities of trying to “spin” the narrative before an investigation is complete.

During a congressional hearing, Representative Eric Swalwell defended Good, revealing that when officers searched her car, her glove compartment contained stuffed animals, not weapons.

Alpha News

Vice President JD Vance called the incident a “tragedy” but insisted the agent involved would face no punishment. Meanwhile, Minnesota state officials have signalled they may pursue criminal charges against Agent Ross, bypassing federal rhetoric entirely.

Social media has since been flooded with tributes to the late mum, with many focusing on the haunting final words she spoke to the man who would kill her, telling him she wasn’t mad at him.

