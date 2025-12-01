The Tab

People ‘work out’ the EXACT date Spotify Wrapped 2025 is coming, and it’s so soon!

I can’t wait

Ellissa Bain | Trends

It’s officially 1st December which means one thing. No, it’s not just time to open your advent calendar… it’s almost Spotify Wrapped 2025! And people think they’ve worked out the exact date it’s coming.

Looking at the last few years, people have come up with a very plausible theory that Spotify Wrapped always arrives on a Wednesday. And it’s always the Wednesday after Thanksgiving.

In 2021, Wrapped came out on Wednesday 1st December, followed by Wednesday 30th November in 2022, 29th November, Wednesday 29th November 2023 and Wednesday 4th December in 2024.

So, this is when Spotify Wrapped 2025 must be coming!

If we continue with the same logic, that means Spotify Wrapped 2025 must be coming on Wednesday, 3rd December. That’s just two days away!

Credit: Spotify

People are convinced this is the magic date on Twitter, with one person writing: “3rd December Spotify Wrapped if the Wednesday release pattern stays correct.”

“3rd December will be the day!!!!! Spotify Wrapped has come out the Wednesday after thanksgiving for the past five years,” said another.

A third person added: “Most likely 3rd December since it’s constantly been coming out on Wednesday after Thanksgiving.”

There has been no word from Spotify on the official Wrapped 2025 release date right now, but it certainly seems like a logical theory. We’ll have to wait and see.

Spotify has already started teasing Wrapped with a series of artist-inspired logos, and people have been eagerly trying to guess which musicians they correspond to.

Right now, the guesses are Blackpink, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Pinkpantheress, KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Lady Gaga and Oasis. Will they be Spotify’s artists of the year? Who knows.

When Wrapped does release, all you have to do is open your app and a huge banner will pop up on the home page telling you to click to access your listening stats. You don’t have long to wait!

Featured image by: Spotify 

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

mafs uk 2024 groom nathan campbell with the love island girlfriend abi moores then rebecca and bailey from mafs 2025 who have split now

MAFS’s Nathan weighs in on Bailey and Rebecca’s split, after witnessing fallout at a festival

Claudia Cox

Finally, a first-person account!

