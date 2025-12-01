People ‘work out’ the EXACT date Spotify Wrapped 2025 is coming, and it’s so soon!

4 hours ago

It’s officially 1st December which means one thing. No, it’s not just time to open your advent calendar… it’s almost Spotify Wrapped 2025! And people think they’ve worked out the exact date it’s coming.

Looking at the last few years, people have come up with a very plausible theory that Spotify Wrapped always arrives on a Wednesday. And it’s always the Wednesday after Thanksgiving.

In 2021, Wrapped came out on Wednesday 1st December, followed by Wednesday 30th November in 2022, 29th November, Wednesday 29th November 2023 and Wednesday 4th December in 2024.

So, this is when Spotify Wrapped 2025 must be coming!

If we continue with the same logic, that means Spotify Wrapped 2025 must be coming on Wednesday, 3rd December. That’s just two days away!

People are convinced this is the magic date on Twitter, with one person writing: “3rd December Spotify Wrapped if the Wednesday release pattern stays correct.”

“3rd December will be the day!!!!! Spotify Wrapped has come out the Wednesday after thanksgiving for the past five years,” said another.

A third person added: “Most likely 3rd December since it’s constantly been coming out on Wednesday after Thanksgiving.”

There has been no word from Spotify on the official Wrapped 2025 release date right now, but it certainly seems like a logical theory. We’ll have to wait and see.

Spotify has already started teasing Wrapped with a series of artist-inspired logos, and people have been eagerly trying to guess which musicians they correspond to.

Right now, the guesses are Blackpink, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Pinkpantheress, KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Lady Gaga and Oasis. Will they be Spotify’s artists of the year? Who knows.

Spotify has started teasing Spotify Wrapped with artist-inspired logos. pic.twitter.com/4YTnXFNeWj — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2025

When Wrapped does release, all you have to do is open your app and a huge banner will pop up on the home page telling you to click to access your listening stats. You don’t have long to wait!

