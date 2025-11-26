The Tab
How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

They come out looking so cursed

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

There’s a new Spotify meets AI trend all over social media right now, and it’s a bit of a wild one. It all kicked off after Pop Crave posted about how there’s a new trend where you can make a Mount Rushmore picture of your top four artists on Spotify but it’s not exactly clear how to do it. For those who’ve not been to school properly, Mount Rushmore is a huge monument to four presidents of the United States in South Dakota, and features big stone heads of Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt. But this time, AI has kindly used your Spotify top artists to create a trend where you instead get four cursed Mount Rushmore heads of whatever pop girls you’re most obsessed with. Here’s how to do it.

You can do it online or get an app 

Using fanalytics.fm you can either link your Spotify via the website or use their app. You then have to give the app permission to access your Spotify data (you can revoke that later if you wish) and once you get through the app will boot up your Mount Rushmore Spotify artists via the AI trend.

This has gone viral after Pop Crave tweeted about it, mostly because everyone’s trying to work out who it is they’re meant to have. Mine gave me the picture but not the list of the four artists so I’m actually trying to guess to work mine out.

I’m going to go with Lana Del Rey far left – which is obvious. I also think the fourth one is meant to be Charli XCX. I use different apps to track Spotify data and they give me slightly different results based on one of them having my lifetime history and my other only having from 2019 onwards. The middle ones are a combination of either Taylor Swift, Britney Spears or Madonna – but your guess is as good as mine to try and say which is who.

The Pop Crave one at least looks a bit clearer and I can clock that two are meant to be Cardi B and Ariana. The other two… who bloody well knows. Never thought we’ve have a Mount Rushmore Spotify AI trend, but here we are.

