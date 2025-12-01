The Tab

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessica Owen | News

Manchester University’s Students’ Union has opened a food and essentials pantry and wellbeing space for students.

“Essentials” contains a food pantry and free hygiene products, childcare items, a kitchen and seating spaces.

It was created in response to the cost of living crisis. Manchester SU also cited the latest Student Priority Report as their driving force, with results revealing that one in three students fear that their food will run out before they can afford more.

With 32 per cent of students not feeling in control of their finances, the Students’ Union will be organising financial wellbeing workshops, community events and drop-ins to support students through difficult times.

Essentials. Image via University of Manchester Students’ Union.

In the opening announcement, Manchester SU said Essentials is “for everyone, all the time, no matter the situation.” This means that students can access this support without means testing.

“Food, community and access aren’t extras,” the Students’ Union said, “they’re essentials.”

Students can visit the pantry once per week and collect up to five items. However, childcare items and some hygeine products won’t be included in this limit.

Slots must be booked online to access the pantry, and can be found on the Students’ Union website.

Featured images via University of Manchester Students’ Union

Jessica Owen | News
