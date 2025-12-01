The Tab
Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Katy Perry gets pelters from all angles it seems, and it’s mostly because she’s always at the scene of the crime. The latest to come for her is actually fellow success story Jessie J, who’s been on a mission this year to be very open and honest about what life was like at the peak of her commercial success. Namely, when she was around the era of Bang Bang – and she’s frankly discussed on a podcast this year that Ariana and Nicki didn’t really include her when live performances were happening. She’s also spoken now about the perception of her in the music industry, because say what you want about her but she’s literally one of the most talented singers of her era. Maybe ever. Now in the new Jessie J song Complicated, she reveals something nasty she claims Katy Perry said to her in 2014 and it’s allllll coming out as people wonder if it’s a diss.

The song is called Complicated

In the lyrics to Complicated, a new song on Jessie J’s album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time, she uses the song to open up about how she was when she started off in the music industry and she frequently got told she sang too loud or did too much.

The lyrics explain:

2010 was the year I didn’t know what I was doing
I sang so loud, insecure but nobody knew it
2012 I broke up with my beautiful girlfriend
With the press in my face, called it a phase, babe, I’m sorry

2014 Katy told me that they all hate me
That I do too much, bang bang, can’t sit at the table
With the label

But, ooh, that’s life for ya
A roller-coaster not everyone rides with ya

Most Read

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

Ooh, ooh, and I’m fine with that
It’s been a decade

People are convinced that Katy in the lyrics is Katy Perry, and that Katy Perry told Jessie J that “they all hate her” and it’s up for interpretation what the rest of the verse means. Whilst she doesn’t use the surname, people are convinced it’s actually Katy Perry due to their respective successes in that mid 2010s era.

It’s a song really about addressing truths in the music industry and what her life was like at that time. Especially the heartbreaking reveal that she called her bisexuality a phase in the press after her split from her girlfriend. But that definitely sounds like Jessie J throwing a Katy Perry diss to me.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Music
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

Ariana Grande Wicked fan

The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Ariana: Who is the ‘weird’ fan from Wicked premiere harassing celebs?

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Latest
Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Kieran Galpin

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Kieran Galpin

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean