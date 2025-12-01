People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

4 hours ago

Katy Perry gets pelters from all angles it seems, and it’s mostly because she’s always at the scene of the crime. The latest to come for her is actually fellow success story Jessie J, who’s been on a mission this year to be very open and honest about what life was like at the peak of her commercial success. Namely, when she was around the era of Bang Bang – and she’s frankly discussed on a podcast this year that Ariana and Nicki didn’t really include her when live performances were happening. She’s also spoken now about the perception of her in the music industry, because say what you want about her but she’s literally one of the most talented singers of her era. Maybe ever. Now in the new Jessie J song Complicated, she reveals something nasty she claims Katy Perry said to her in 2014 and it’s allllll coming out as people wonder if it’s a diss.

The song is called Complicated

In the lyrics to Complicated, a new song on Jessie J’s album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time, she uses the song to open up about how she was when she started off in the music industry and she frequently got told she sang too loud or did too much.

The lyrics explain:

2010 was the year I didn’t know what I was doing

I sang so loud, insecure but nobody knew it

2012 I broke up with my beautiful girlfriend

With the press in my face, called it a phase, babe, I’m sorry

2014 Katy told me that they all hate me

That I do too much, bang bang, can’t sit at the table

With the label

But, ooh, that’s life for ya

A roller-coaster not everyone rides with ya

Ooh, ooh, and I’m fine with that

It’s been a decade

People are convinced that Katy in the lyrics is Katy Perry, and that Katy Perry told Jessie J that “they all hate her” and it’s up for interpretation what the rest of the verse means. Whilst she doesn’t use the surname, people are convinced it’s actually Katy Perry due to their respective successes in that mid 2010s era.

It’s a song really about addressing truths in the music industry and what her life was like at that time. Especially the heartbreaking reveal that she called her bisexuality a phase in the press after her split from her girlfriend. But that definitely sounds like Jessie J throwing a Katy Perry diss to me.

