Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Becky Hill has finally addressed why she went on tour with Katy Perry – after she previously called out Katy for being ‘weird’. It was confusing news after that to see that Becky Hill was one of the artists supporting Katy Perry on her tour for the disastrous record 143. People were unsure what shifted or if Katy Perry knew about Becky Hill posting on her story regarding the situation, and now Becky has clapped back to the Katy Perry fans who were calling her out regarding her story.

Becky Hill slammed Katy Perry on her Instagram story last year

When Katy Perry released Woman’s World as the lead single for 143 last year, it didn’t go down well. At first, when the preview was posted, people accused it of being AI. Things went from bad to worse when people saw Katy Perry was working with Dr Luke again – who had since she last worked with him been wrapped up in a legal case with Kesha regarding her allegations against him. This has since been settled.

Becky Hill posted the credits to Woman’s World on her Instagram story saying “weird Katy Perry would write a song called Woman’s World but write it with Kesha’s abuser…” This was referring to the allegations Kesha made against Dr Luke.

Becky Hill explains the situation with Katy Perry now

Becky Hill then had allegations of being a hypocrite after she was signed up to support Katy Perry on tour for the very album cycle she’d called out in the first place. Becky shared on her story that she’d replied to a comment, which said to her “Katy Perry is very kind and hilarious for bringing you on tour after, you know… Hope you understand her now. She’s a good soul. Hope you had a good time on tour with her.”

Becky Hill then replied saying “After I said it was weird she was working with a rapist [Dr Luke denies all allegation] yeah, we spoke about it, I apologised for how it came across and she was an absolute darling, a real one! This tour has been a blast. I have felt very lucky.”

