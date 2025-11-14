The Tab
Ariana Grande Wicked fan

The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Ariana: Who is the ‘weird’ fan from Wicked premiere harassing celebs?

His Instagram is scary

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to be charged by a strange fan who is seemingly making it his mission to make celebrities feel increasingly unsafe. And it’s absolutely awful. The same fan now has stage invaded both The Weeknd and Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande is the latest to get mobbed by him and it’s really scary. Not only is it horrible for Ariana Grande, but the sheer joy he takes in doing so is in full display on his Instagram and the whole situation is extremely uncomfortable. Actions like this can reduce time stars want to spend meeting the fans at these events – where the majority are respectful and want to have their moment meeting the star they look up to. But who actually is the weird fan who mobbed Ariana Grande at the Wicked premiere and who has done the same to other pop stars? His social media presence is disturbing to say the least.

He goes by ‘Pyjama Man’ but that’s not his name

Pyjama Man is actually Johnson Wen, and he hails from Australia. His Instagram is full of bizarre posts about how he’s proudly made these celebrities feel increasingly unsafe. He declares himself to be “troll most hated”. As well as the pop stars he has harassed, he also invaded the pitch at the 2023 World Cup final.

In the video where he harasses The Weeknd, Abel takes it in his stride as the security removes Wen from the stage. Bizarrely, in his caption Johnson Wen thanks The Weeknd for “letting him stay on stage” which isn’t what I can see happening at all.

His Katy Perry invasion saw the singer got praise with how she handled the situation. He was swiftly removed.

The latest situation with Ariana Grande is extra terrifying because she literally looks so unprepared – and it resulted in Cynthia Erivo having to step into the situation where she screamed at Wen to get off her co-star. Ariana Grande has been through a lot with what happened to her when her Manchester Arena concert saw people die after the bomb in 2017 – and she has just recently asked fans to not wish harm on her and the Wicked cast after she couldn’t make it to Brazil for the premiere. It’s unthinkable how scared she must have been at Wen’s actions.

He got arrested due to his actions

Wen proudly proclaimed he’d been released from police after he was arrested for what he did. But the BBC reported that on Friday 14 November, Johnson was charged with being a public nuisance by a Singapore court – so it’s not like he’s going to get off scot free despite his Instagram bragging.  The BBC says Johnson Wen, who had no representation in court, intends to plead guilty. If found guilty, he may be fined up to S$2000, which is roughly equivalent to £1170.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Katy Perry Wicked
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

holding space Wicked Cynthia

It’s officially one year of ‘holding space’: Cynthia Erivo speaks out on Wicked’s biggest meme

Transformer to ‘barbecue grill’: All of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s weirdest tattoos

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Latest

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy