The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Ariana: Who is the ‘weird’ fan from Wicked premiere harassing celebs?

3 hours ago

Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to be charged by a strange fan who is seemingly making it his mission to make celebrities feel increasingly unsafe. And it’s absolutely awful. The same fan now has stage invaded both The Weeknd and Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande is the latest to get mobbed by him and it’s really scary. Not only is it horrible for Ariana Grande, but the sheer joy he takes in doing so is in full display on his Instagram and the whole situation is extremely uncomfortable. Actions like this can reduce time stars want to spend meeting the fans at these events – where the majority are respectful and want to have their moment meeting the star they look up to. But who actually is the weird fan who mobbed Ariana Grande at the Wicked premiere and who has done the same to other pop stars? His social media presence is disturbing to say the least.

He goes by ‘Pyjama Man’ but that’s not his name

Pyjama Man is actually Johnson Wen, and he hails from Australia. His Instagram is full of bizarre posts about how he’s proudly made these celebrities feel increasingly unsafe. He declares himself to be “troll most hated”. As well as the pop stars he has harassed, he also invaded the pitch at the 2023 World Cup final.

In the video where he harasses The Weeknd, Abel takes it in his stride as the security removes Wen from the stage. Bizarrely, in his caption Johnson Wen thanks The Weeknd for “letting him stay on stage” which isn’t what I can see happening at all.

His Katy Perry invasion saw the singer got praise with how she handled the situation. He was swiftly removed.

The latest situation with Ariana Grande is extra terrifying because she literally looks so unprepared – and it resulted in Cynthia Erivo having to step into the situation where she screamed at Wen to get off her co-star. Ariana Grande has been through a lot with what happened to her when her Manchester Arena concert saw people die after the bomb in 2017 – and she has just recently asked fans to not wish harm on her and the Wicked cast after she couldn’t make it to Brazil for the premiere. It’s unthinkable how scared she must have been at Wen’s actions.

He got arrested due to his actions

Wen proudly proclaimed he’d been released from police after he was arrested for what he did. But the BBC reported that on Friday 14 November, Johnson was charged with being a public nuisance by a Singapore court – so it’s not like he’s going to get off scot free despite his Instagram bragging. The BBC says Johnson Wen, who had no representation in court, intends to plead guilty. If found guilty, he may be fined up to S$2000, which is roughly equivalent to £1170.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.