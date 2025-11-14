The Tab

Transformer to ‘barbecue grill’: All of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s weirdest tattoos

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are both heavily tatted and even have quite a few matching tattoos. While I love most of the designs, some of them are wild – but in an iconic way. Here are all the most bizarre ones.

Cynthia fully has a Transformer front and centre on her arm

A couple of weeks ago, people spotted a surprising tattoo on Cynthia’s arm – Optimus Prime from the Transformers movies. It started off as just a theory, but closer and clearer photos show that yes, Cynthia does have a Transformer tattooed on her arm, and no there’s no explanation for it. Extremely random but I kind of love it.

Ariana’s five different Pete Davidson tattoos

Getting tattoos dedicated to your partner is always a risk – let alone getting multiple. Ariana had at least five tattoos dedicated to Pete Davidson, from the number of his late dad’s firefighter badge to literally just his name. She’s had all of these tattoos covered up now, understandably, and it seems she’s dialled back on the boyfriend-related tattoos. I won’t be surprised if she rocks up with a Boq tattoo one day.

That one time Ariana tried to get a seven rings tattoo

Ariana has been really open about her love for Japanese culture, and it was really influential for the aesthetics of her Thank U, Next era. To honour this, she got “7 rings’ tattooed on her in kanji – well, she tried to. The tattoo was right on her palm, which people say is the most painful place to tattoo. The initial version was misspelled and actually said “small barbecue grill” instead, a crazy tattoo for a vegan to have.

She’s since corrected the mistake, but her new tattoo still doesn’t translate super smoothly.

Their secret tattoo that we still know nothing about

In an interview with the Today Show, Ariana and Cynthia casually let everyone know they have five matching tattoos. We know about four of them; they both have “For Good” on their hands, matching poppies, each other’s Wicked character initials and matching Elphaba and Glinda illustrations. The fifth one is a mystery – one they said has an “intense” meaning. Suspicious much?

