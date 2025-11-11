The Tab
Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

He has been changed… for good!

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Wicked: For Good is finally about to drop, and we’re embarking on the insane press tour for it all once again. We are in for weeks of potential Cynthia Erivo memes and I couldn’t be happier! See how seamlessly I weave in Wicked: For Good song titles? It’s a skill. And speaking of song lyrics from Wicked, one cast member has been changed for good permanently due to creating the two films and that is the daddy of Hollywood himself – Jeff Goldblum. In a new interview, Jeff Goldblum has explained how one aspect of playing the Wizard in Wicked and Wicked: For Good has permanently changed his life and it’s all down to the film’s emotional message and plot line.

Playing the Wizard has changed Jeff Goldblum permanently

In Wicked, one of the major plot points is how the animals of Oz are being restricted and facing discriminations. Animals that talk like Dr Dillamond are having their voice taken away, both literally and figuratively as they at first are outlawed from being able to speak and then they start only making animal noises. The monkeys in the plot are also forced through magic to do bidding and the welfare of them is themed around cruelty – and the Wizard is heading it all up. Although, through propaganda, the Wizard and Madame Morrible are framing Elphaba and creating the public image of her to be the Wicked Witch of the West.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

Speaking on how this plot has changed his life, Jeff Goldblum said Wicked and Wicked: For Good had made him actually become vegetarian. Whilst on This Morning promoting the film., Goldblum said “It’s changed me. After doing this movie we talked about the animal cruelty. I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else.

“I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on earth and every creature too.”

He has literally been changed for good.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Film Wicked
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Ariana Grande implies her split from Scooter Braun’s management ‘healed’ her music career

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

We all love Jonathan Bailey, but how do they actually choose the Sexiest Man Alive?!

Latest

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’