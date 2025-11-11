Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

2 hours ago

Wicked: For Good is finally about to drop, and we’re embarking on the insane press tour for it all once again. We are in for weeks of potential Cynthia Erivo memes and I couldn’t be happier! See how seamlessly I weave in Wicked: For Good song titles? It’s a skill. And speaking of song lyrics from Wicked, one cast member has been changed for good permanently due to creating the two films and that is the daddy of Hollywood himself – Jeff Goldblum. In a new interview, Jeff Goldblum has explained how one aspect of playing the Wizard in Wicked and Wicked: For Good has permanently changed his life and it’s all down to the film’s emotional message and plot line.

Playing the Wizard has changed Jeff Goldblum permanently

In Wicked, one of the major plot points is how the animals of Oz are being restricted and facing discriminations. Animals that talk like Dr Dillamond are having their voice taken away, both literally and figuratively as they at first are outlawed from being able to speak and then they start only making animal noises. The monkeys in the plot are also forced through magic to do bidding and the welfare of them is themed around cruelty – and the Wizard is heading it all up. Although, through propaganda, the Wizard and Madame Morrible are framing Elphaba and creating the public image of her to be the Wicked Witch of the West.

Speaking on how this plot has changed his life, Jeff Goldblum said Wicked and Wicked: For Good had made him actually become vegetarian. Whilst on This Morning promoting the film., Goldblum said “It’s changed me. After doing this movie we talked about the animal cruelty. I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else.

“I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on earth and every creature too.”

He has literally been changed for good.

