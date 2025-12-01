MAFS’s Nathan weighs in on Bailey and Rebecca’s split, after witnessing fallout at a festival

3 hours ago

I don’t know about you, but I’m desperate for details of Bailey and Rebecca’s split after MAFS UK 2025. At what point did their relationship turn? What happened at the music festival? Why did Rebecca say Bailey “fumbled”? We need to know. Both are staying pretty tight-lipped on specifics, until the next MAFS reunion airs in February. Thankfully for us, the MAFS UK 2024 groom Nathan Campbell was actually at this mysterious music festival that Bailey and Rebecca’s friends keep alluding to.

Rumours have been swirling around about Bailey and Rebecca having a huge argument at a festival. A TikToker claimed at this event: “Bec and Bailey end up having a big argument. It all ends in tears, Bec ends up leaving the festival.” Some people claimed Bailey then hooked up with with another bride’s friend.

Nathan finally cleared up for us which event this mysterious music festival actually was. Apparently, he befriended Bailey after his time on MAFS. Nathan, his girlfriend Abi Moores, Bailey and Rebecca, and April from MAFS 2025 all went to SandFest on Sandbanks beach in Dorset on 13th July. That’s approximately a month after Bailey and Rebecca filmed the first MAFS reunion.

Nathan told The Sun: “I think they were separated by then but when we met them at the festival before they went on, they had finished their filming, but that was when he was supposed to have got with someone.

“It was well after they finished filming. They split up just before and they went to the festival and I met him and I think he might have lipsed someone.”

The “someone” in question is reportedly April’s friend Rachel. She’s a beautician who helped April get ready ahead of her MAFS wedding to Leo.

According to Nathan, Bailey and Rebecca had called off their relationship a short time before this festival. So, he didn’t cheat on Rebecca with April’s friend.

Bailey has continuously denied cheating on Rebecca. He shared on Instagram: “I want to make it very clear, I never cheated on Bec at any point. I didn’t handle our break-up well, and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through out relationship.”

However, the drama at the music festival may have contributed to Bailey and Rebecca never reconciling. She told Cosmpolitan: “Things changed for both of us when we left the experiment, and ultimately Bailey ended the relationship. As Bailey stated in his recent statement, events that happened as soon as he broke up with me meant there was never any chance of us rekindling things.”

