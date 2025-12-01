The Tab
mafs uk 2024 groom nathan campbell with the love island girlfriend abi moores then rebecca and bailey from mafs 2025 who have split now

MAFS’s Nathan weighs in on Bailey and Rebecca’s split, after witnessing fallout at a festival

Finally, a first-person account!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

I don’t know about you, but I’m desperate for details of Bailey and Rebecca’s split after MAFS UK 2025. At what point did their relationship turn? What happened at the music festival? Why did Rebecca say Bailey “fumbled”? We need to know. Both are staying pretty tight-lipped on specifics, until the next MAFS reunion airs in February. Thankfully for us, the MAFS UK 2024 groom Nathan Campbell was actually at this mysterious music festival that Bailey and Rebecca’s friends keep alluding to.

Rumours have been swirling around about Bailey and Rebecca having a huge argument at a festival. A TikToker claimed at this event: “Bec and Bailey end up having a big argument. It all ends in tears, Bec ends up leaving the festival.” Some people claimed Bailey then hooked up with with another bride’s friend.

Nathan finally cleared up for us which event this mysterious music festival actually was. Apparently, he befriended Bailey after his time on MAFS. Nathan, his girlfriend Abi Moores, Bailey and Rebecca, and April from MAFS 2025 all went to SandFest on Sandbanks beach in Dorset on 13th July. That’s approximately a month after Bailey and Rebecca filmed the first MAFS reunion.

Nathan told The Sun: “I think they were separated by then but when we met them at the festival before they went on, they had finished their filming, but that was when he was supposed to have got with someone.

“It was well after they finished filming. They split up just before and they went to the festival and I met him and I think he might have lipsed someone.”

The “someone” in question is reportedly April’s friend Rachel. She’s a beautician who helped April get ready ahead of her MAFS wedding to Leo.

According to Nathan, Bailey and Rebecca had called off their relationship a short time before this festival. So, he didn’t cheat on Rebecca with April’s friend.

Bailey has continuously denied cheating on Rebecca. He shared on Instagram: “I want to make it very clear, I never cheated on Bec at any point. I didn’t handle our break-up well, and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through out relationship.”

However, the drama at the music festival may have contributed to Bailey and Rebecca never reconciling. She told Cosmpolitan: “Things changed for both of us when we left the experiment, and ultimately Bailey ended the relationship. As Bailey stated in his recent statement, events that happened as soon as he broke up with me meant there was never any chance of us rekindling things.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images by @n4thancamp8ell and @bigbearbai.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

MAFS UK bride Leisha officially moves on from Reiss by snogging a Love Island winner

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

mafs australia 2023 couple jack and tori together

Infamous MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori spotted together – what does this mean?!

Latest
Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Kieran Galpin

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Kieran Galpin

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean